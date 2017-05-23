Search terms

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aespire Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a GE Aespire anesthesia mac

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: GE Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-06 kit includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; vent arm mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning; MX400/450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-06 kit includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; vent arm mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning; MX400/450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter.

GE Aespire Mounting Kit

GE Aespire Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5; Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.

  • IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: GE Aespire Mounting Kit
  • GE Aespire Mounting Kit
Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

