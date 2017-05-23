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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a wall.

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Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
See all features
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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