iDose⁴

Reconstruction algorithm

iDose⁴ is an innovative solution that helps you personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose. When used in combination with the advanced technologies of the iCT, Ingenuity, and Brilliance scanner families, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – low energy, low dose, and low injected contrast imaging.

Premium image quality

iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.

Noise reduction and artifact prevention

iDose⁴ gives you control of the dial so you can personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

Natural appearance of images

Designed to seamlessly integrate into your CT department, iDose4 improves image quality* with the look and feel of conventional images.

Results available in seconds

The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.

The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.

How do you keep your CT up-to-date?

 

Upgrade your existing equipment with Philips SmartPath so you can continue to offer outstanding image quality and low dose. Learn more
  • *Improved image quality is defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.

