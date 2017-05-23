Select vessels for overlay.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
Select vessels for overlay.
For indicating ostia and landing zone.
Fuse CT/MR dataset with 2D images
Fuse CT/MR dataset with 3D images
Start using live 3D image guidance
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right [1] and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.
When your interventional lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications can promote effective teamwork and care. With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases.
