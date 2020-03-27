CBCT Open

SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the possibility to acquire a CBCT using open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185° respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table towards this direction; thereby shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualizing off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep. [2] The Open arc trajectory also offers more comfort to the larger patients.