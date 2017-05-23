Relevant information about blood vessel flow

Flow diverters are being increasingly used to treat cerebral aneurysms, but flow diversion procedures remain challenging. Only 76% of all aneurysm flow diversion cases result in thrombosis after 6 month follow-up,¹ which poses a risk to the patient. Several authors have shown that the flow pattern inside aneurysms is considered one of the parameters that can be used to predict rupture and clotting.²,³ AneurysmFlow is the first tool that visualizes and quantifies flow changes in the parent vessel and aneurysm before and after flow diverter deployment. It also provides a unique metric – the Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude (MAFA) ratio.