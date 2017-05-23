Assessing impact of embolization devices, like flow diverters, on blood flow right after deployment is crucial. AneurysmFlow is designed to provide relevant information based on quantification of blood flow changes.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Expanding functional understanding
Expanding functional understanding
Expanding functional understanding
Expanding functional understanding
Enhances decision making
Enhances decision making
Enhances decision making
Enhances decision making
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
Step-by-step workflow
Step-by-step workflow
Step-by-step workflow
Step-by-step workflow
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Relevant information about blood vessel flow
Expanding functional understanding
Expanding functional understanding
Expanding functional understanding
Expanding functional understanding
Enhances decision making
Enhances decision making
Enhances decision making
Enhances decision making
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
New information with Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude ratio
Step-by-step workflow
Step-by-step workflow
Step-by-step workflow
Step-by-step workflow
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
View product
SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
View product
See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
View product
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right [1] and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
View product
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.