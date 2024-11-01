Search terms
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
Call +38 (044) 359 00 88
По вопросам приобретения оборудования или сервисной поддержки вы можете связаться с нашими официальными дистрибьюторами и сервисными партнерами.
ТОВ "АФС Медицинтехнік"
+38 (044) 359 00 88
+38 (050) 590 50 50
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +38 (044) 359 00 88
По вопросам приобретения оборудования или сервисной поддержки вы можете связаться с нашими официальными дистрибьюторами и сервисными партнерами.
ТОВ "АФС Медицинтехнік"
+38 (044) 359 00 88
+38 (050) 590 50 50
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
View product
View product
Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
View product
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionУкраїна (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?