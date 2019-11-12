As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry leading image-guided therapy system allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
