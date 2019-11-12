Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Enhances visibility of details
Promotes effective teamwork
Clear-cut communication
Bright visual cues
Flexible placement
Welcomes third party systems
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Enhances visibility of details
Promotes effective teamwork
Clear-cut communication
Bright visual cues
Flexible placement
Welcomes third party systems
View product
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry leading image-guided therapy system allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
