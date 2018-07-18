The dStream Breast 7ch coil is a rigid, open designed coil that can be used alone or in combination with FlexTrak Mammo. The coil is designed for excellent coverage into the axilla area and provides full access to the breasts for biopsy procedures. Immobilization plates are included to reduce motion. An adjustable head rest with patient mirror and soft patient ramp are included to promote patient comfort.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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