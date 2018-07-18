The dStream Knee 8ch coil is designed for high resolution knee imaging, visualizing the cartilage structures and small ligaments. The coil can easily be adjusted as to comfortably fit the left or right knee. The coil conforms snugly to the anatomy for excellent signal-to-noise ratio. The coil can be slightly rotated relative to its base plate to ease coil setup and enhance patient comfort. The split design and single handle make the coil coil setup easy.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.