The dStream Wrist 8ch coil is designed to closely fits the left or right wrist for high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and high resolution visualization of interosseous ligaments. This design provides the high SNR needed to acquire images with a small field of view (FOV). It has a one piece, ovoid, hinged design for easy patient set up. High quality imaging can be obtained with the coil at the patient’s side. The coil attaches to a rigid base plate for fixation to reduce patient motion.
