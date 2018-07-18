The dStream T/R (transmit/receive) coil consists of a base, sliding coil, and head support. It is designed to provide excellent spectroscopy results due to its higher B1 field. In addition, it allows imaging of patients with stereotactic frames. Open design providing good imaging homogeneity.
