A coil designed for high signal uniformity throughout the shoulder joint, with excellent penetration into the labrum. The coil consists of a base plate and an adjustable shoulder cup which can be raised and pivoted for comfortable positioning. The dStream Shoulder 8ch coil features digital broadband data sampling in the coil. Digital transmission without losses in the RF chain provides enhanced SNR and dS SENSE enhanced parallel imaging performance.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.