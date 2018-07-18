The dStream Pediatric Torso coil is an 8-element coil designed to provide excellent pediatric torso and cardiac imaging. The coil is optimized for neonates, but will accommodate pediatric patients weighing up to 10 kilograms. The split design allows the top of the coil to be taken off, enabling easy access to the patient. An insert cradle can be used for additional patient support. A surrounding mattress is available to accommodate larger patients.
