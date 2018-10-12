The dStream Breast 7ch coil is designed for excellent coverage into the axilla area. The rigid, open design offers full access to the breast for biopsy procedures and can integrate bilateral localization and biopsy devices, providing access for medial and lateral interventional procedures.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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