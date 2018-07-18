The dStream Small Extremity coil is designed to accommodate various patient sizes. The coil has an inner diameter of 20 cm to match the size of small extremities such as elbows, wrists, hands, small knees and shoulders. The coil has a close fit to the anatomy enabling high resolution imaging of cartilage and bone. Flexible wrap-around design provides easy positioning and good fit. A dedicated mattress that supports both patient and coil is included to promote patient comfort and reduce motion.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?