The dStream HandWrist 16ch coil closely fits the left or right hand and wrist for high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). This design provides the high SNR needed to acquire images with a small and larger field of view (FOV). It has a one piece, ovoid, hinged design for easy patient set up. High quality imaging can be obtained with the coil at the patient’s side. The coil attaches to a rigid base plate for fixation to help reduce patient motion artifacts.
