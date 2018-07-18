The dStream Shoulder 16ch coil is designed for high image quality throughout the shoulder joint, with high signal uniformity and excellent penetration into the labrum. The coil consists of a base plate and an adjustable anterior part which can be raised and tilted for comfortable patient positioning. The coil can be positioned on the left or the right side of the table to scan the right or the left shoulder.
