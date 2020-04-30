The MR Elastography Extension has been developed to enhance diagnostic confidence by delivering faster, more robust stiffness maps across larger regions in the liver. With this extension, MRE can be performed up to 8 times faster and in a single breathhold¹ compared to FFE MRE (gradient echo), while delivering equal or better image confidence. FFE MRE requires a breathhold per slice. The MR Elastography Extension supports you in getting consistent results for diverse patients.
