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Multi Nuclei - MSK

Seamless integration of Multi Nuclei

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Adding multi-nuclei to your Philips 3.0T MR system opens a window of research into other nuclei, in search of metabolic and functional information. Thanks to a seamless integration onto the 3.0T platform, multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy become part of your daily clinical workflow. Multi-nuclei imaging or spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Reconstruction and viewing of multi-nuclei images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Benefit from improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and simplified spectra¹, by combining body coil decoupling with a transmit-receive surface coil. Start to measure the dynamics of muscle metabolism using 31P spectroscopy by visualizing the changes in PCr / Pi-ratio over time. Or perform a sodium (23Na) knee exam as fast as 15 minutes².

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  • 1 in 31P and 13C spectroscopy, compared to non-decoupled results.
  • 2 For 3 mm isotropic voxels, slice coverage > 95 mm.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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