The Respironics NM3 monitors physiologic gas exchange, deadspace, and alveolar tidal volume, and a host of accessory parameters. This valuable insight helps you answer the toughest clinical questions, throughout the continuum of care.
Advanced monitoring
Advanced monitoring to improve ventilation
The Respironics NM3 non-invasively monitors volumetric (VCO2) and end-tidal (EtCO2) capnography. Clinicians can use this information to minimize the duration of mechanical ventilation and optimize the potential for successful extubation when managing critically ill patients.
Mainstream and sidestream CO2 monitoring
Mainstream and sidestream CO2 monitoring for all patients
This system provides mainstream or sidestream CO2 monitoring for intubated and non-intubated patients.
Interface with V200
Interface with V200 enriches data collection
This system has a direct interface with the V200 ventilator to expand data collection and display.
VentAssist option
VentAssist option provides real-time guidance and advice
VentAssist supports lung protective strategies for adult patients by providing an intuitive representation of patient status and advice on ventilation settings. Clinicians receive guidance based on six key parameters. They have the peace of mind that their patients are appropriately supported and a sense of control that an open loop system will not change settings.
Portable and adaptable
Portable and adaptable monitoring
The portable and adaptable monitoring, on and off conventional ventilators.
The Respironics NM3 non-invasively monitors volumetric (VCO2) and end-tidal (EtCO2) capnography. Clinicians can use this information to minimize the duration of mechanical ventilation and optimize the potential for successful extubation when managing critically ill patients.
Mainstream and sidestream CO2 monitoring
Mainstream and sidestream CO2 monitoring for all patients
This system provides mainstream or sidestream CO2 monitoring for intubated and non-intubated patients.
Interface with V200
Interface with V200 enriches data collection
This system has a direct interface with the V200 ventilator to expand data collection and display.
VentAssist option
VentAssist option provides real-time guidance and advice
VentAssist supports lung protective strategies for adult patients by providing an intuitive representation of patient status and advice on ventilation settings. Clinicians receive guidance based on six key parameters. They have the peace of mind that their patients are appropriately supported and a sense of control that an open loop system will not change settings.
Portable and adaptable
Portable and adaptable monitoring
The portable and adaptable monitoring, on and off conventional ventilators.
ETCO2, SpO2, RR, no respiration, VCO2, pulse rate, cardiac output
Audio (adjustable volume)
2 min, silence, or OFF
Visual
Screen indicator and alert bar with alarm priority
Nurse call
Normally opened and normally closed
Communications
Communications
Philips VueLink
open interface
RS232
Yes
Spacelabs Flexport
open interface
USB
Yes
Respi-Link
Yes
V200 interface
Yes
Printer capability
PCL3 and PCL5
Analog output port
Yes
Operation
Operation
Mainstream CO2
Capnostat 5 sensor
Sidestream CO2
LoFlo sensor (option)
Cardiac output
NICO Sensor (option)
Pulse oximetry
Masimo sensors
Internal battery
Internal battery
Life
45 minute(s)
Recharge time
12 hour(s)
Type
Lead acid gel cell
Parameters measured
Parameters measured
CO2 elimination
VC02
End tidal carbon dioxide
ETCO2
Inspired carbon dioxide
Insp CO2
Mixed expired CO2
PeCO2
Respiration rate
RR
Oxygen saturation
SpO2
Pulse rate
[heart symbol]
Positive end expiratory pressure
PEEP
mean airway pressure
MAP
Peak inspiratory pressure
PIP
Peak expiratory pressure
PEP
Peak inspiratory flow
PIF
Peak expiratory flow
PEF
Systematic vascular resistance
SVR
Airway deadspace
Vd Aw
Minute volume
MV
Deadspace to tidal volume ratio
Vd/Vt
Rapid shallow breathing index
I RSB
Alveolar minute volume
Mvalv
Inspired tidal volume
Vti
Expired tidal volume
Vte
Dynamic compliance
Cdyn
Airway resistance
Raw
Patient types
Patient types
Adult
Yes
Pediatric
Yes
Neonatal
Yes
Cardiac output (option)
Cardiac output (option)
Cardiac output
C.O.
Stroke volume index
SVI
Cardiac index
CI
Stroke volume
SVR
Pulmonary capillary blood flow
PCBF
