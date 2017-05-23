Search terms

Respironics AF531

Oro-nasal mask

The Respironics AF531 mask offers features that address patient comfort, proper mask fitting and ventilator compatibility.

Features
The AF531 oro-nasal mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal.

Capstrap feature
The AF531 with Capstrap headgear provides an excellent fit and simple reapplication.

CleanClip system
Support your infection control efforts with the CleanClip system.

Adaptable to multiple ventilators
You can adapt one mask to multiple ventilators with interchangeable elbows.

Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

