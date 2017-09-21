Search terms
The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
