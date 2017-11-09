Increase confidence in contouring and simulation with multi-modality image registration for treatment planning integrated within Pinnacle. Syntegra multi-modality registration software shortens the radiation therapy planning cycle and results in more confident diagnoses.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Fast and reproducible
Fast and reproducible
Syntegra promotes accuracy through the use of accelerated mutual information, cross-correlation and local-correlation algorithms. Choose optimized algorithms that best serve your clinical application.
Fast and reproducible
Syntegra promotes accuracy through the use of accelerated mutual information, cross-correlation and local-correlation algorithms. Choose optimized algorithms that best serve your clinical application.
Fast and reproducible
Syntegra promotes accuracy through the use of accelerated mutual information, cross-correlation and local-correlation algorithms. Choose optimized algorithms that best serve your clinical application.
Automatic matching
Automatic matching
Syntegra automatically superimposes physiological data (such as PET) with anatomical data (such as CT or MR), eliminating the need for clinicians to manually identify and match the information.
Automatic matching
Syntegra automatically superimposes physiological data (such as PET) with anatomical data (such as CT or MR), eliminating the need for clinicians to manually identify and match the information.
Automatic matching
Syntegra automatically superimposes physiological data (such as PET) with anatomical data (such as CT or MR), eliminating the need for clinicians to manually identify and match the information.
User-friendly viewing
User-friendly viewing
With optimized diagnostic quality visualization of PET, CT, MR, and SPECT, Syntegra allows for a consistent, user-friendly viewing environment and reporting format.
User-friendly viewing
With optimized diagnostic quality visualization of PET, CT, MR, and SPECT, Syntegra allows for a consistent, user-friendly viewing environment and reporting format.
User-friendly viewing
With optimized diagnostic quality visualization of PET, CT, MR, and SPECT, Syntegra allows for a consistent, user-friendly viewing environment and reporting format.
Easy collaboration
Easy collaboration
As an integral part of Philips Pinnacle radiation therapy treatment planning system, Syntegra helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment. A radiation oncologist can, for instance, import PET/CT tumor contours into a Pinnacle treatment plan and review and use the displays and regions of interest that have been identified by the radiologist.
Easy collaboration
As an integral part of Philips Pinnacle radiation therapy treatment planning system, Syntegra helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment. A radiation oncologist can, for instance, import PET/CT tumor contours into a Pinnacle treatment plan and review and use the displays and regions of interest that have been identified by the radiologist.
Easy collaboration
As an integral part of Philips Pinnacle radiation therapy treatment planning system, Syntegra helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment. A radiation oncologist can, for instance, import PET/CT tumor contours into a Pinnacle treatment plan and review and use the displays and regions of interest that have been identified by the radiologist.
Syntegra promotes accuracy through the use of accelerated mutual information, cross-correlation and local-correlation algorithms. Choose optimized algorithms that best serve your clinical application.
Fast and reproducible
Syntegra promotes accuracy through the use of accelerated mutual information, cross-correlation and local-correlation algorithms. Choose optimized algorithms that best serve your clinical application.
Fast and reproducible
Syntegra promotes accuracy through the use of accelerated mutual information, cross-correlation and local-correlation algorithms. Choose optimized algorithms that best serve your clinical application.
Automatic matching
Automatic matching
Syntegra automatically superimposes physiological data (such as PET) with anatomical data (such as CT or MR), eliminating the need for clinicians to manually identify and match the information.
Automatic matching
Syntegra automatically superimposes physiological data (such as PET) with anatomical data (such as CT or MR), eliminating the need for clinicians to manually identify and match the information.
Automatic matching
Syntegra automatically superimposes physiological data (such as PET) with anatomical data (such as CT or MR), eliminating the need for clinicians to manually identify and match the information.
User-friendly viewing
User-friendly viewing
With optimized diagnostic quality visualization of PET, CT, MR, and SPECT, Syntegra allows for a consistent, user-friendly viewing environment and reporting format.
User-friendly viewing
With optimized diagnostic quality visualization of PET, CT, MR, and SPECT, Syntegra allows for a consistent, user-friendly viewing environment and reporting format.
User-friendly viewing
With optimized diagnostic quality visualization of PET, CT, MR, and SPECT, Syntegra allows for a consistent, user-friendly viewing environment and reporting format.
Easy collaboration
Easy collaboration
As an integral part of Philips Pinnacle radiation therapy treatment planning system, Syntegra helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment. A radiation oncologist can, for instance, import PET/CT tumor contours into a Pinnacle treatment plan and review and use the displays and regions of interest that have been identified by the radiologist.
Easy collaboration
As an integral part of Philips Pinnacle radiation therapy treatment planning system, Syntegra helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment. A radiation oncologist can, for instance, import PET/CT tumor contours into a Pinnacle treatment plan and review and use the displays and regions of interest that have been identified by the radiologist.
Easy collaboration
As an integral part of Philips Pinnacle radiation therapy treatment planning system, Syntegra helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment. A radiation oncologist can, for instance, import PET/CT tumor contours into a Pinnacle treatment plan and review and use the displays and regions of interest that have been identified by the radiologist.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.