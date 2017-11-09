Search terms

Pinnacle Syntegra

Automated multi-modality image registration

Increase confidence in contouring and simulation with multi-modality image registration for treatment planning integrated within Pinnacle. Syntegra multi-modality registration software shortens the radiation therapy planning cycle and results in more confident diagnoses.

Features
Syntegra promotes accuracy through the use of accelerated mutual information, cross-correlation and local-correlation algorithms. Choose optimized algorithms that best serve your clinical application.

Syntegra automatically superimposes physiological data (such as PET) with anatomical data (such as CT or MR), eliminating the need for clinicians to manually identify and match the information.

With optimized diagnostic quality visualization of PET, CT, MR, and SPECT, Syntegra allows for a consistent, user-friendly viewing environment and reporting format.

As an integral part of Philips Pinnacle radiation therapy treatment planning system, Syntegra helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment. A radiation oncologist can, for instance, import PET/CT tumor contours into a Pinnacle treatment plan and review and use the displays and regions of interest that have been identified by the radiologist.

