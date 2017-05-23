QLAB 10 is designed to make it easy to get the data you need to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on-cart and off-cart to enhance department workflow efficiencies.
Features
Mitral Valve Navigatorᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)
Easy-to-use guided tool to provide a comprehensive list of MV and its supporting anatomical measurements and calculations. Requires a volume from Live 3D TEE. Easy-to-interpret model in eight guided steps. More basic measurements regarding annulus and leaflet can be acquired in just four steps.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes with Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ). Measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Region of Interest (ROI)
This plug-in provides echo contrast and color images and helps you extract acoustic data from images.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi-automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user-selectable group of volume segments. Semi-automated Q-App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)
Automatic border detection of LV. Rapid access to proven 2D EF and volumes. Choose between the Biplane Simpson’s method/TMAD (using annulus motion). The ideal tool of every echo lab, a2DQᴬᴵ gives 2D EF with one click on every patient without any manual tracing. TMAD provides a validated index that correlates with EF, which is especially useful on the technically difficult patient.
Based upon 2D speckle tracking. Automatically places a ROI based upon the selected anatomical view and generates measurements of both global and regional myocardial functions. Provides a table, 17-segment bull's-eye, and a variety of waveform displays. LV ejection fraction (EF), end systolic volume (ESV), and end diastolic volume (EDV) also provided. Fast and easy way to acquire both EF and GLS at the same time on the images acquired.
Accurate and fast
Fast and accurate ejection fraction calculations
An essential component of nearly every echo exam, ejection fraction is among the chief echocardiographic parameters predictive of impending left ventricular dysfunction and clinical deterioration, and is an important factor to consider when planning surgical correction. The QLAB solution suite for ejection fraction (EF); Automated Cardiac 2D Quantificationᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced
An essential component of nearly every echo exam, ejection fraction is among the chief echocardiographic parameters predictive of impending left ventricular dysfunction and clinical deterioration, and is an important factor to consider when planning surgical correction. The QLAB solution suite for ejection fraction (EF); Automated Cardiac 2D Quantificationᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced
Managing
Managing heart failure patients
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy can improve the survival rates of heart failure patients who respond to this therapy. However, the established method of assessment doesn’t always predict a positive response, resulting in ineffective use of an expensive therapy. Any new assessment method must be easily integrated into standard echo studies. QLAB offers comprehensive 2D and 3D advanced quantification tools for assessing heart failure patients leveraging Intima Media Thickness – IMT, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy can improve the survival rates of heart failure patients who respond to this therapy. However, the established method of assessment doesn’t always predict a positive response, resulting in ineffective use of an expensive therapy. Any new assessment method must be easily integrated into standard echo studies. QLAB offers comprehensive 2D and 3D advanced quantification tools for assessing heart failure patients leveraging Intima Media Thickness – IMT, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
QLAB is for you
Proven quantification
QLAB is for you if you are interested in proven quantification for exams that are easier to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. If you want to view, manipulate, and measure 3D data sets with comprehensive measurement reporting. If you have a need for advanced image analysis tools for 2D and 3D quantification and color Doppler quantification and contrast studies. If you would like off-cart cardiac viewing, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D, color, and 3D imaging modes with the ability to create BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV, and AVI files quickly and easily.
QLAB is for you if you are interested in proven quantification for exams that are easier to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. If you want to view, manipulate, and measure 3D data sets with comprehensive measurement reporting. If you have a need for advanced image analysis tools for 2D and 3D quantification and color Doppler quantification and contrast studies. If you would like off-cart cardiac viewing, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D, color, and 3D imaging modes with the ability to create BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV, and AVI files quickly and easily.
Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ)
View, slice, and display 3D volumes with Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQ). Measure distance and areas from 2D MPR views to get biplane LV volume, ejection fraction (EF), and LV mass calculations. Manipulate 2D planes for more accurate biplane 2D EF with no foreshortening.
Region of Interest (ROI)
This plug-in provides echo contrast and color images and helps you extract acoustic data from images.
Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification (3DQA)
Measures LV endocardial volumes, stroke volume (SV), and true 3D ejection fraction (EF) using semi-automated border detection in 3D space. Offers timing assessment for each of 17 minimal regional volumes and determines a synchronicity index for all volume segments or a user-selectable group of volume segments. Semi-automated Q-App to measure global 3D ejection fraction with no geometric assumption. Also provides simultaneous timing information for heart failure assessment.
Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)
Automatic border detection of LV. Rapid access to proven 2D EF and volumes. Choose between the Biplane Simpson’s method/TMAD (using annulus motion). The ideal tool of every echo lab, a2DQᴬᴵ gives 2D EF with one click on every patient without any manual tracing. TMAD provides a validated index that correlates with EF, which is especially useful on the technically difficult patient.
Fast and accurate ejection fraction calculations
An essential component of nearly every echo exam, ejection fraction is among the chief echocardiographic parameters predictive of impending left ventricular dysfunction and clinical deterioration, and is an important factor to consider when planning surgical correction. The QLAB solution suite for ejection fraction (EF); Automated Cardiac 2D Quantificationᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced
An essential component of nearly every echo exam, ejection fraction is among the chief echocardiographic parameters predictive of impending left ventricular dysfunction and clinical deterioration, and is an important factor to consider when planning surgical correction. The QLAB solution suite for ejection fraction (EF); Automated Cardiac 2D Quantificationᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced
Managing
Managing heart failure patients
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy can improve the survival rates of heart failure patients who respond to this therapy. However, the established method of assessment doesn’t always predict a positive response, resulting in ineffective use of an expensive therapy. Any new assessment method must be easily integrated into standard echo studies. QLAB offers comprehensive 2D and 3D advanced quantification tools for assessing heart failure patients leveraging Intima Media Thickness – IMT, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy can improve the survival rates of heart failure patients who respond to this therapy. However, the established method of assessment doesn’t always predict a positive response, resulting in ineffective use of an expensive therapy. Any new assessment method must be easily integrated into standard echo studies. QLAB offers comprehensive 2D and 3D advanced quantification tools for assessing heart failure patients leveraging Intima Media Thickness – IMT, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ Advanced Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ Advanced.
QLAB is for you
Proven quantification
QLAB is for you if you are interested in proven quantification for exams that are easier to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. If you want to view, manipulate, and measure 3D data sets with comprehensive measurement reporting. If you have a need for advanced image analysis tools for 2D and 3D quantification and color Doppler quantification and contrast studies. If you would like off-cart cardiac viewing, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D, color, and 3D imaging modes with the ability to create BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV, and AVI files quickly and easily.
QLAB is for you if you are interested in proven quantification for exams that are easier to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. If you want to view, manipulate, and measure 3D data sets with comprehensive measurement reporting. If you have a need for advanced image analysis tools for 2D and 3D quantification and color Doppler quantification and contrast studies. If you would like off-cart cardiac viewing, rendering and advanced quantification in 2D, color, and 3D imaging modes with the ability to create BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV, and AVI files quickly and easily.