    Cardiovascular ultrasound solutions

    Designed for cardiologists. Confident diagnoses for patients. 

    Every heart matters

    In today's cardiology environment, there is pressure to implement imaging solutions that are cutting-edge, without compromising workflow efficiencies, diagnosis and treatment, or patient care. 

     

    Philips cardiovascular ultrasound machines bring outstanding functionality and performance that help you to improve quality of care and workflow within the cardiology department – allowing you to deliver superb care to each and every patient.

    Truly exceptional ultrasound for cardiology

    The Philips EPIQ CVx* is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. 

    Exceptional imaging with the OLED monitor & TrueVue realistic light rendering
    Improved exam efficiencies with configurable Ul and real time image alignment in 3D
    New robust & reproducible AIUS quantification on a wider range of patients with Dynamic HeartModel

    AutoStrain, powered by advanced automation technology, provides fast and reproducible left ventricle global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurement for everyday clinical use.

    Affiniti

    Affiniti is a complete echocardiography solution that addresses the needs of a busy department while incorporating those innovations that make Philips ultrasound one of the global leaders in echocardiography.

    Compact 5500 CV

    Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV 

    Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV brings full functionality and first-scan answers to you, wherever you are. Offering a feature-rich core, a range of diagnostic solutions, enhanced cleanability and wireless connectivity and reporting, Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV is one of the most reliable and robust compact systems on the market.

    Robust quantification meets proven performance

    Philips EPIQ CVx – with its latest Release 9.0 – is a dedicated, high-performance ultrasound solution that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC. It supports you in expanding your capabilities, helping you elevate your cardiovascular workflow and enhance the quality of care you deliver.

    Latest innovations in echocardiography

    TrueVue

    3D photorealistic rendering with virtual light source

    For improved visualisation of cardiac anatomy in the transthoracic and transesophageal echo, Philips cardiology TrueVue with its virtual light source makes it simpler to visualise the location of defects and comprehend depth within the structures.

    Dynamic HeartModelA.I.**

    Cardiology quantification designed to increase confidence

    Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that provides robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in seconds as part of a routine workflow. Dynamic HeartModelA.I. shows moving contours for left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) volumes. 

    EchoNavigator with Anatomical Intelligence

    Built for better understanding

    To enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, the Philips EPIQ CVxi* enables multimodality decision support.

    AutoStrain

    Automated GLS measurement for routine clinical use

    TOMTEC AutoStrain offers a simple one-button-push strain solution driven by Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement trained on more than 6000 images to ensure the robustness. AutoStrain provides fast and reproducible left ventricle global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurement for everyday clinical use.

    Clinical insights into Echocardiography  

    Bringing 3D ultrasound into practice for cardiac quantification

    Cardiac function can be assessed in several ways, using a number of imaging modalities. Ultrasound provides cost-effective, robust capabilities to assess quickly moving structures of the heart without ionizing radiation exposure.

    Taking the complexity out of cardiac ultrasounds

    Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that enables fast exam times, seamless workflow and broad applicability. It automatically detects, segments, and quantifies left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) from live 3D images.

    Echocardiography resources

    White papers and clinical papers

    Taking the complexity out of cardiac ultrasounds

    iRotate electronic rotation and xPlane adjustable biplane imaging

    Evaluating the technical features and user experience of Philips EPIQ CVx

    Protecting your medical equipment from patient data breaches

    Bringing 3D ultrasound into practice for cardiac quantifi cation 

    3D echocardiographic quantification of the left-heart chambers - multicentre validation study 
    *EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

    **Anatomical Intelligence

