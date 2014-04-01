In today's cardiology environment, there is pressure to implement imaging solutions that are cutting-edge, without compromising workflow efficiencies, diagnosis and treatment, or patient care. Philips cardiovascular ultrasound machines bring outstanding functionality and performance that help you to improve quality of care and workflow within the cardiology department – allowing you to deliver superb care to each and every patient.
The Philips EPIQ CVx* is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality.
Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV brings full functionality and first-scan answers to you, wherever you are. Offering a feature-rich core, a range of diagnostic solutions, enhanced cleanability and wireless connectivity and reporting, Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV is one of the most reliable and robust compact systems on the market.
Philips EPIQ CVx – with its latest Release 9.0 – is a dedicated, high-performance ultrasound solution that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC. It supports you in expanding your capabilities, helping you elevate your cardiovascular workflow and enhance the quality of care you deliver.
TrueVue
For improved visualisation of cardiac anatomy in the transthoracic and transesophageal echo, Philips cardiology TrueVue with its virtual light source makes it simpler to visualise the location of defects and comprehend depth within the structures.
Dynamic HeartModelA.I.**
Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that provides robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in seconds as part of a routine workflow. Dynamic HeartModelA.I. shows moving contours for left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) volumes.
AutoStrain
TOMTEC AutoStrain offers a simple one-button-push strain solution driven by Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement trained on more than 6000 images to ensure the robustness. AutoStrain provides fast and reproducible left ventricle global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurement for everyday clinical use.
Cardiac function can be assessed in several ways, using a number of imaging modalities. Ultrasound provides cost-effective, robust capabilities to assess quickly moving structures of the heart without ionizing radiation exposure.
Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that enables fast exam times, seamless workflow and broad applicability. It automatically detects, segments, and quantifies left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) from live 3D images.
*EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details. **Anatomical Intelligence
