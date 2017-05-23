Search terms

Fusion and Navigation

Enhanced clinical confidence with your interventional procedures

Find similar products

Philips Fusion and Navigation enables multi-modality image fusion and needle navigation with Ultrasound, empowering the user to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Streamlined workflow allows clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET/CBCT images with live ultrasound in under 1 minute, while needle navigation aids in guiding procedures for small or difficult-to-access lesions. Enhance the experience for patients and staff, streamline your workflows, and drive better outcomes.

Contact us
Features
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.
Click here for more information
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.
Click here for more information
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.
Enhance your performance in challenging interventions
Advanced needle navigation

Advanced needle navigation

With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.

Advanced needle navigation

Advanced needle navigation
With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.

Advanced needle navigation

With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.
Click here for more information
Enhance your performance in challenging interventions
Advanced needle navigation

Advanced needle navigation

With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.
Click here for more information
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.
  • New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
  • Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
  • Enhance your performance in challenging interventions
  • Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
See all features
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.
Click here for more information
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.
Click here for more information
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target

Tumor contour is a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest. The clinician can easily plan and target a lesion during an interventional procedure, and help improve procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.
Enhance your performance in challenging interventions
Advanced needle navigation

Advanced needle navigation

With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.

Advanced needle navigation

Advanced needle navigation
With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.

Advanced needle navigation

With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.
Click here for more information
Enhance your performance in challenging interventions
Advanced needle navigation

Advanced needle navigation

With a reusable adaptive needle tracker and expanded range of coaxial needle-tip tracked instruments, fusion and navigation offers you a wide range of compatibility with biopsy and ablation devices depending on the degree of procedure complexity. Needle navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases such as a hard-to-visualize small-lesion biopsy or difficult-to-access ablations that are close to critical structures. Complete procedures in less time and with fewer confirmatory scans.
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.
Click here for more information
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fully integrated multi-modality fusion

Fusion and Navigation addresses the pressure physicians face to reduce costs and procedure time, by enabling a multimodality fusion approach across various clinical scenarios. Achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Fusion and Navigation can also be used alongside Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to advanced visualization tools, allowing for fast decisions. Utilize fusion in the abdomen, prostate, breast, or small parts while reducing time and dependence on other imaging techniques.
Auto Reg White Paper

Automatic registration brings new levels of simplicity to image fusion – advancing patient care

Auto Registration on EPIQ Evolution 1.0

 

Download Now

Case studies

Documentation

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

See all documentation

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.