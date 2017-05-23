Auto Registration on EPIQ Evolution 1.0
Philips Fusion and Navigation enables multi-modality image fusion and needle navigation with Ultrasound, empowering the user to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Streamlined workflow allows clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET/CBCT images with live ultrasound in under 1 minute, while needle navigation aids in guiding procedures for small or difficult-to-access lesions. Enhance the experience for patients and staff, streamline your workflows, and drive better outcomes.
New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration
Outline a 3D contour to help visualize your target
Advanced needle navigation
Fully integrated multi-modality fusion
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide.
