New levels of simplicity with Auto Registration

Featuring our most powerful architecture that touches all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing ultrasound to evolve to a more definitive modality: Auto Registration allows Fusion and Navigation to provide successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in under one minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion. Automated fusion in less than one minute allows for more time to focus on the procedure ahead and less time ensuring accurate fusion registration.