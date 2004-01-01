Search terms

Pinnacle³ 9.8

Increased efficiency through faster calculations

The role of dose computation speed in the treatment planning process is now more important than ever. As sophisticated techniques like VMAT grow in popularity, it has become evident that these advanced applications can require significant calculation power. Pinnacle³ 9.8 combines a new suite of speed enhancements, features, and stability improvements to improve your workflow and make the most of your latest system upgrades.

Features
High performance value
Pinnacle³ 9.8 improves speeds for all beam types (Static, Step & Shoot, etc.), while dose engines maintain the same algorithms and accuracy (CCC, Adaptive Convolve, Fast Convolve). Optimization time is reduced through improved convolution dose calculation speeds.

Pinnacle³ 9.8 improves speeds for all beam types (Static, Step & Shoot, etc.), while dose engines maintain the same algorithms and accuracy (CCC, Adaptive Convolve, Fast Convolve). Optimization time is reduced through improved convolution dose calculation speeds.

High performance value
High-dose treatment support
Pinnacle³ 9.8 adds extended support and functionality for High-Dose Mode with a new “High-Dose” tab in Pinnacle³ physics. Dose (MU) limits can now be set to correspond with TrueBeam systems, correct DICOM tags are automatically generated in RT-Plan export, and new warnings are added when High-Dose is enabled.

High-dose treatment support
Auto-segmentation with SPICE improvements
Auto-segmentation with SPICE has been enhanced with new structures, including contrast bladder. The nodal chain in the head and neck atlas has now been split into two groups to offer more flexibility.

Auto-segmentation with SPICE improvements
DICOM enhancements
Upgrades include an integrated DICOM Analyzer to detect and resolve image issues and delete files from within LaunchPad, high-dose technique DICOM support, and a new alias feature to allow multiple DICOM destinations with the same AE title.

DICOM enhancements
  • High performance value
  • High-dose treatment support
  • Auto-segmentation with SPICE improvements
  • DICOM enhancements
High performance value
Pinnacle³ 9.8 improves speeds for all beam types (Static, Step & Shoot, etc.), while dose engines maintain the same algorithms and accuracy (CCC, Adaptive Convolve, Fast Convolve). Optimization time is reduced through improved convolution dose calculation speeds.

High performance value
High-dose treatment support
Pinnacle³ 9.8 adds extended support and functionality for High-Dose Mode with a new “High-Dose” tab in Pinnacle³ physics. Dose (MU) limits can now be set to correspond with TrueBeam systems, correct DICOM tags are automatically generated in RT-Plan export, and new warnings are added when High-Dose is enabled.

High-dose treatment support
Auto-segmentation with SPICE improvements
Auto-segmentation with SPICE has been enhanced with new structures, including contrast bladder. The nodal chain in the head and neck atlas has now been split into two groups to offer more flexibility.

Auto-segmentation with SPICE improvements
DICOM enhancements
Upgrades include an integrated DICOM Analyzer to detect and resolve image issues and delete files from within LaunchPad, high-dose technique DICOM support, and a new alias feature to allow multiple DICOM destinations with the same AE title.

DICOM enhancements
