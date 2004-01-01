The role of dose computation speed in the treatment planning process is now more important than ever. As sophisticated techniques like VMAT grow in popularity, it has become evident that these advanced applications can require significant calculation power. Pinnacle³ 9.8 combines a new suite of speed enhancements, features, and stability improvements to improve your workflow and make the most of your latest system upgrades.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Improve your workflow
Improve your workflow
Improve your workflow
Improve your workflow
Extended support and functionality
Extended support and functionality
Extended support and functionality
Extended support and functionality
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
Resolve common support issues quickly
Resolve common support issues quickly
Resolve common support issues quickly
Resolve common support issues quickly
Improve your workflow
Improve your workflow
Improve your workflow
Improve your workflow
Extended support and functionality
Extended support and functionality
Extended support and functionality
Extended support and functionality
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
New applications, additions, and bug fixes
Resolve common support issues quickly
Resolve common support issues quickly
Resolve common support issues quickly
Resolve common support issues quickly
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryУкраїна (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?