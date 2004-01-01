On-line Electronic Help (OLEH), an interactive electronic textbook, provides real-time access to critical anesthesia-related information. It brings clinical decision support information where it’s needed on the patient monitor.
Rich decision-support information to support high standards of care
OLEH is well-referenced and documented for the highest standards of care. OLEH offers support resources related to: drugs, perioperative considerations, surgical specialties and sub-specialties, fluids and electrolytes, transfusion medicine, intraoperative complications, regional anaesthesia, post-anesthesia care (recovery), post-operative pain management, emergency protocols (malignant hyperthermia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and difficult intubation).
Developed by ESA to reduce anaesthesiology complexities
OLEH was developed by the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) to address the complexities of anesthesiology practice. It aims to reduce errors and increase workflow efficiency. As exclusive founding sponsor of the OLEH project, Philips Medical Systems worked with the ESA and OLEH’s authors to make this valuable decision-support tool available to anesthesiologists. OLEH runs on IntelliVue patient monitors, stand-alone PCs or dual display Philips IntelliVue Information Center. It is available in English only.
Accessible on IntelliVue patient monitors for easy access
OLEH’s intuitive user interface allows quick access to critical anesthesia-related information on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors even in emergency situations. OLEH appears on the monitor screen along with physiological data.
OLEH is delivered via portal technology, which uses the Philips Tunneling Control Engine to prioritize physiological measurements, monitoring information, and alarm notifications.
Our commitment to improving patient care in the operating room
Philips Healthcare is committed to helping you maintain security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of electronic protected health information through the medical technologies that create and manage this data.
Optimized for touch-screen use to reduce delays
The intuitive OLEH user interface has been designed specifically for touch-screen navigation, allowing quick access in cases of emergency. In lieu of touchscreen, use of mouse control is recommended.
Developed by ESA to reduce anaesthesiology complexities
OLEH was developed by the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) to address the complexities of anesthesiology practice. It aims to reduce errors and increase workflow efficiency. As exclusive founding sponsor of the OLEH project, Philips Medical Systems worked with the ESA and OLEH’s authors to make this valuable decision-support tool available to anesthesiologists. OLEH runs on IntelliVue patient monitors, stand-alone PCs or dual display Philips IntelliVue Information Center. It is available in English only.
Accessible on IntelliVue patient monitors for easy access
OLEH’s intuitive user interface allows quick access to critical anesthesia-related information on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors even in emergency situations. OLEH appears on the monitor screen along with physiological data.
OLEH is delivered via portal technology, which uses the Philips Tunneling Control Engine to prioritize physiological measurements, monitoring information, and alarm notifications.
Our commitment to improving patient care in the operating room
Philips Healthcare is committed to helping you maintain security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of electronic protected health information through the medical technologies that create and manage this data.
Optimized for touch-screen use to reduce delays
The intuitive OLEH user interface has been designed specifically for touch-screen navigation, allowing quick access in cases of emergency. In lieu of touchscreen, use of mouse control is recommended.
