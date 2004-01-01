ST Map* collects ST values and trends derived from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes into an integrated display. The maps are multi-axis portraits of a patient’s ST segments as measured with the ST/AR algorithm.
The mind’s-eye view provided by ST Map can help clinicians to recognize ST changes and their location in the heart more easily. ST Map also offers trend views with intervals from 12 seconds to 30 minutes.
Works with conventional leads
Works with conventional leads to simplify operation
ST Maps can be used with conventional 12-lead, EASI derived 12-lead**, and standard 5-lead ECG placement. With a standard 5-lead placement, only the limb ST Map is displayed. ST Map reports can also be printed and added to the patient record.
By setting a reference baseline, the clinician can easily see whether an intervention is having the desired effect. The baseline is displayed in yellow, while the current ST value color matches the ECG.
Indications
Although ST segment monitoring is not the most sensitive and specific technique for detecting myocardial ischemia, it is the only practical technique for continuous non-invasive monitoring of ischemic episodes.
Continuous ST segment monitoring is clearly indicated in many areas: ruling out myocardial infarction, evaluating patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease, evaluating reperfusion after thrombolytic therapy, evaluating post-MI ischemia, evaluating reocclusion after angioplasty or atherectomy, evaluating myocardial ischemia as the cause of respiratory failure, and evaluating intra- and post-operative ischemia for cardiac and high-risk surgical procedures.
ST Maps can be used with conventional 12-lead, EASI derived 12-lead**, and standard 5-lead ECG placement. With a standard 5-lead placement, only the limb ST Map is displayed. ST Map reports can also be printed and added to the patient record.
By setting a reference baseline, the clinician can easily see whether an intervention is having the desired effect. The baseline is displayed in yellow, while the current ST value color matches the ECG.
Although ST segment monitoring is not the most sensitive and specific technique for detecting myocardial ischemia, it is the only practical technique for continuous non-invasive monitoring of ischemic episodes.
Continuous ST segment monitoring is clearly indicated in many areas: ruling out myocardial infarction, evaluating patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease, evaluating reperfusion after thrombolytic therapy, evaluating post-MI ischemia, evaluating reocclusion after angioplasty or atherectomy, evaluating myocardial ischemia as the cause of respiratory failure, and evaluating intra- and post-operative ischemia for cardiac and high-risk surgical procedures.
* ST Map is available on all IntelliVue patient monitors with Release C software and higher.
** EASI derived 12-lead ECGs and their measurements are approximations to conventional 12-lead ECGs and should not be used for diagnostic interpretations.
Since many conditions can cause ECG changes that mimic ischemia, clinicians must always interpret ST data in the context of other clinical information.
