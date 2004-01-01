Source: TechValidate survey of 19 customers of IQon Spectral CT
Published: Jul. 13, 2017 TVID:0EB-5FB-539
The IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only detector-based spectral CT, delivering multiple layers of retrospective data in a single, low-dose scan. Fully integrated with your current workflow, this proprietary approach to CT delivers extraordinary diagnostic quality, empowering you to improve your clinical confidence and make the right diagnosis in the first scan.
On-demand, simultaneous analysis
Source: TechValidate survey of 19 customers of IQon Spectral CT
Published: Jul. 13, 2017 TVID:0EB-5FB-539
Source: TechValidate survey of 19 customers of IQon Spectral CT
Published: Jul. 18, 2017 TVID:909-5F3-2E3
|Generator power
|
|Slices
|
|Coverage
|
|Rotation speed
|
|Maximum scannable range
|
|Bore size
|
|Conventional reconstruction speed
|
|Spectral reconstruction speed*
|
|Spectral temporal resolution
|
Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Now it’s easy to make each and every scan work harder for you, helping guide the way to the precision diagnosis that is so critical to your patients. Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience.
