The confidence the patient wants. The diagnostic certainty you need.



Now the first exam is the right exam

IQon Spectral CT delivers valuable clinical insights allowing you to influence clinical workflow,

patient care and economic outcomes in your organization.



The answer for your most challenging cases

Expand your clinical capabilities to all patients, even for the most challenging scenarios. The IQon Spectral CT allows for enhanced tissue characterization and visualization, and full use of dose management tools.



The advances are powerful - the workflow is the same

Fully integrated with your current workflow, this proprietary approach to CT delivers excellent diagnostic quality, with spectral results 100% of the time, in a single routine scan.