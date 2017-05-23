IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) is an advanced clinical decision support and documentation solution that helps you deliver quality care.
Take a minute to view this video featuring ICCA customers.
With ever-rising healthcare costs, staff shortages, and a need for compliance with evolving national care standards, leveraging clinical information has become a key component to drive improvements in quality of care. Interoperable with most EMRs with HL7 capabilities, IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) helps by providing advanced clinical decision support software and structured documentation and analysis tools across the care continuum.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Provides for standardized, structured documentation across units
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Improve financial outcomes
Dr Nayyar Naqvi, Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Albert Edward Infirmary , Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, UK
Dr. Klaus Schulz, Head of the anesthesia Department, Asklepios Paulinen Klinik Hospital, Germany
Massive amounts of valuable data are generated in the critical care environment. Yet integrating and analyzing that data is tedious and time-consuming – and time is in short supply. IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over you critical care documentation.
You can see a patient status overview on one page, a 24-hour view or break down per hour and it’s easy to find documents. There is less paperwork and more time for care.’
Petro Bekker, clinical lead, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, U.K.
Today’s anesthesia patients have specific needs before, during and after surgery, and you need detailed information at each stage of the process to meet those needs. From populating preoperative patient information to presenting actionable information during procedures to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record postoperatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most.
Delivering high quality critical care to your patients with limited staff and financial resources demands new approaches and thinking in today's complex healthcare environment.
IntelliBridge System is a vendor-neutral interoperability solution between your hospital information systems and patient care devices - whether from Philips or other manufacturers - to help you boost clinical workflow efficiency, and let you leverage patient data to inform your clinical decisions.
How do you bring together key patient information in care environments from diverse equipment? The IntelliBridge EC10 module consolidates data from bedside devices to display on IntelliVue patient monitors and transmit to clinical and hospital information systems.
