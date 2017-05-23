ICCA transforms the critical care landscape by delivering comprehensive and structured documentation for advanced clinical decision support. It consolidates critical patient data, from admission notes to real-time vital signs and laboratory results, into a single, intuitive flowsheet. This integration empowers clinicians by giving them quick access to comprehensive patient data. Embedded clinical decision support tools help identify potential adverse events and make informed decisions, supporting patient care quality and safety.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Enhances patient care coordination
Enhances patient care coordination
ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Enhances patient care coordination
ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Enhances patient care coordination
ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Access information where and when you need it
Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Access information where and when you need it
Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Configurable documentation tools
Configurable documentation tools
ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Configurable documentation tools
ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Configurable documentation tools
ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Safety, security and interoperability
Safety, security and interoperability
Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Safety, security and interoperability
Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Safety, security and interoperability
Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Configurable role-based access
Configurable role-based access
ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings.
These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.
Configurable role-based access
ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings.
These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.
Configurable role-based access
ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings.
These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for perioperative care
ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Enhances patient care coordination
Enhances patient care coordination
ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Enhances patient care coordination
ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Enhances patient care coordination
ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
Access information where and when you need it
Access information where and when you need it
Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Access information where and when you need it
Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Access information where and when you need it
Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Configurable documentation tools
Configurable documentation tools
ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Configurable documentation tools
ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Configurable documentation tools
ICCA provides structured documentation tools, along with clinical decision support bundles for major conditions like sepsis, diabetes, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Real-time advisories tailored to your institution’s protocols ensure compliance and adherence to best practices.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Comprehensive reporting capabilities
The built-in Data Analysis and Reporting (DAR) toolset facilitates medication management, procedure documentation, and retrospective review of care episodes, enabling better longitudinal assessment, protocol compliance, and clinical research.
Safety, security and interoperability
Safety, security and interoperability
Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Safety, security and interoperability
Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Safety, security and interoperability
Meeting international regulatory standards, including EU MDR 2017/745, ICCA underscores our commitment to patient safety and data security. Its modular design ensures interoperability and is adaptable to your institution's clinical needs.
Configurable role-based access
Configurable role-based access
ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings.
These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.
Configurable role-based access
ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings.
These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.
Configurable role-based access
ICCA supports role-based access and is configurable to your institution’s needs. This supports enhanced data access and accountability in high-acuity care settings.
These combined features not only optimize workflow efficiencies but also enable healthcare institutions to develop focused clinical solutions that support better decision-making, compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.
Actionable information – when and where you need it.
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) is an advanced clinical decision support and documentation solution that helps you deliver quality care.
Take a minute to view this video featuring ICCA customers.
ICCA key features & benefits:
Customer testimonials:
‘Philips has been a great partner for us. We are very happy with the way things have been dealt with and we are delighted with the ICCA system. The continuity of care is enhanced. It’s a great innovation and I am pleased that we are now using 21st-century technology. We would recommend it to anyone’.
Dr Nayyar Naqvi, Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Albert Edward Infirmary , Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, UK
‘With ICCA, we can move patients through faster. Anesthesia forms are completed on ICCA in the anesthesia clinic and clinicians have immediate access to the patient’s full details in the operating room, enabling them to prepare for any problems such as difficult airways’.
Dr. Klaus Schulz, Head of the anesthesia Department, Asklepios Paulinen Klinik Hospital, Germany
Massive amounts of valuable data are generated in the critical care environment. Yet integrating and analyzing that data is tedious and time-consuming – and time is in short supply. IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over you critical care documentation.
You can see a patient status overview on one page, a 24-hour view or break down per hour and it’s easy to find documents. There is less paperwork and more time for care.’
Petro Bekker, clinical lead, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, U.K.
ICCA for anesthesia
Today’s anesthesia patients have specific needs before, during and after surgery, and you need detailed information at each stage of the process to meet those needs. From populating preoperative patient information to presenting actionable information during procedures to generating a comprehensive anesthesia record postoperatively, ICCA is a perioperative solution that provides high density data management so you can use your time wisely and focus on what matters most.
* Data integration requires a data acquisition platform as Philips Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX) and / or *Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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