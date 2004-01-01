Enhance your DR workflow with a wireless portable X-ray detector that can be shared across our radiography systems. SkyPlate cassette-sized wireless portable detectors give you untethered access to a wide variety of patient applications.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Flexible performance with two sizes
Flexible performance with two sizes
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
Flexible performance with two sizes
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
Flexible performance with two sizes
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
Superb quality, rugged durability
Superb quality, rugged durability
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
Superb quality, rugged durability
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
Superb quality, rugged durability
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
Flexible performance with two sizes
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
Flexible performance with two sizes
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
Superb quality, rugged durability
Superb quality, rugged durability
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
Superb quality, rugged durability
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
Superb quality, rugged durability
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
Specifications
Large
Large
Physical dimensions
38.35 cm x 45.95 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
35 cm x 43 cm (approx. 14" x 17")
Active area
34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (approx. 13" x 16")
Image matrix size
2330 x 2846 pixels
Detector pixels
6.6 Megapixel
Pixel size
148 μm
Image resolution
up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight (with battery)
2.8 kg (6.2 lbs) Except: North America, Korea, Japan, Singapore & China 3.0 kg (6.6 lbs)
Small
Small
Type
Digital CsI (Cesium lodide) flat detector (IS0 4090)
Housing and sensor protection material
Carbon fiber
Physical dimensions
26.75 cm x 32.75 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
24 cm x 30 cm (approx. 10" x 12")
Active area
22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (approx. 8" x 11")
Image matrix size
1500 x 1920 pixels
Detector pixels
2.9 Megapixel
Pixel size
148 μm
Image resolution
up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight (with battery)
1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)
Max. patient weight
100 kg (200 lbs) for weight bearing examinations
135 kg (298 lbs) for distributed load, eg. for chest examination in bed
Large
Large
Physical dimensions
38.35 cm x 45.95 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
35 cm x 43 cm (approx. 14" x 17")
Small
Small
Type
Digital CsI (Cesium lodide) flat detector (IS0 4090)
2.8 kg (6.2 lbs) Except: North America, Korea, Japan, Singapore & China 3.0 kg (6.6 lbs)
Small
Small
Type
Digital CsI (Cesium lodide) flat detector (IS0 4090)
Housing and sensor protection material
Carbon fiber
Physical dimensions
26.75 cm x 32.75 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
24 cm x 30 cm (approx. 10" x 12")
Active area
22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (approx. 8" x 11")
Image matrix size
1500 x 1920 pixels
Detector pixels
2.9 Megapixel
Pixel size
148 μm
Image resolution
up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight (with battery)
1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)
Max. patient weight
100 kg (200 lbs) for weight bearing examinations
135 kg (298 lbs) for distributed load, eg. for chest examination in bed
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.