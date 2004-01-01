High marks for performance, no marks on the bridge of the nose. Now, with convenient magnetic clips for enhanced ease of use.
Innovative design
Convenient magnetic clips
Easy to use
Wide field of vision
Innovative design
Convenient magnetic clips
Easy to use
Wide field of vision
By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
