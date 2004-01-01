UNIQUE is an application-driven post processing software that delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomical regions by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas. The result is a quality X-ray image, containing all diagnostically relevant information.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Versatile patient size adaptation
Versatile patient size adaptation
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Versatile patient size adaptation
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Versatile patient size adaptation
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Automatic image stitching
Automatic image stitching
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
Automatic image stitching
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
Automatic image stitching
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
Personalized control
Personalized control
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
Personalized control
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
Personalized control
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
The difference between a good and excellent image
The difference between a good and excellent image
UNIQUE harmonizes contrast levels, bringing detail to very dark and very bright regions. In the ICU it’s vital to show the position of catheters and tubes accurately while still being able to see the lungs. In a pediatric setting, it‘s important that fine bone structure is reproduced in a high quality image. UNIQUE image processing allows for excellent visualization to enhance the physician‘s diagnositic possibilities.
The difference between a good and excellent image
UNIQUE harmonizes contrast levels, bringing detail to very dark and very bright regions. In the ICU it’s vital to show the position of catheters and tubes accurately while still being able to see the lungs. In a pediatric setting, it‘s important that fine bone structure is reproduced in a high quality image. UNIQUE image processing allows for excellent visualization to enhance the physician‘s diagnositic possibilities.
The difference between a good and excellent image
UNIQUE harmonizes contrast levels, bringing detail to very dark and very bright regions. In the ICU it’s vital to show the position of catheters and tubes accurately while still being able to see the lungs. In a pediatric setting, it‘s important that fine bone structure is reproduced in a high quality image. UNIQUE image processing allows for excellent visualization to enhance the physician‘s diagnositic possibilities.
Advancing the quality of care
Advancing the quality of care
UNIQUE X-ray image processing software offers substantial benefits for all: less scheduling work for the radiographer, diagnostic confidence for the radiologists, X-ray dose management for the patient, and finally, more personalized care based on time saved through enhanced workflow.
UNIQUE’s parameters are the same across our portfolio of radiography systems and detectors, and quality X-ray images can be viewed and evaluated from any suitable monitor, offering flexibility.
Advancing the quality of care
UNIQUE X-ray image processing software offers substantial benefits for all: less scheduling work for the radiographer, diagnostic confidence for the radiologists, X-ray dose management for the patient, and finally, more personalized care based on time saved through enhanced workflow.
UNIQUE’s parameters are the same across our portfolio of radiography systems and detectors, and quality X-ray images can be viewed and evaluated from any suitable monitor, offering flexibility.
Advancing the quality of care
UNIQUE X-ray image processing software offers substantial benefits for all: less scheduling work for the radiographer, diagnostic confidence for the radiologists, X-ray dose management for the patient, and finally, more personalized care based on time saved through enhanced workflow.
UNIQUE’s parameters are the same across our portfolio of radiography systems and detectors, and quality X-ray images can be viewed and evaluated from any suitable monitor, offering flexibility.
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Versatile patient size adaptation
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Versatile patient size adaptation
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Sustaining quality for every exam, every patient is quite simple. UNIQUE features a flexible anatomic database with seven different image-processing parameters, set according to the size of your patient – from newborn to extra large adult. Selection is made automatically based on input from the Radiology Information System.
Automatic image stitching
Automatic image stitching
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
Automatic image stitching
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
Automatic image stitching
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
UNIQUE image processing is applied not only to the two or three single images that are acquired, but also to the entire composite image. As result, the composite image is beautifully harmonized. There are no stitching artifacts visible and from top to bottom you’ll see nothing but a well-balanced image.
Personalized control
Personalized control
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
Personalized control
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
Personalized control
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
UNIQUE automatically indicates, with a green mark, those areas requiring contrast adjustment. However, you can manipulate this to suit your patient’s need. Using the ‘ranger’ tool just point to a certain area or structure and place your own mark(s), thereby including it in the medical image processing.
The difference between a good and excellent image
The difference between a good and excellent image
UNIQUE harmonizes contrast levels, bringing detail to very dark and very bright regions. In the ICU it’s vital to show the position of catheters and tubes accurately while still being able to see the lungs. In a pediatric setting, it‘s important that fine bone structure is reproduced in a high quality image. UNIQUE image processing allows for excellent visualization to enhance the physician‘s diagnositic possibilities.
The difference between a good and excellent image
UNIQUE harmonizes contrast levels, bringing detail to very dark and very bright regions. In the ICU it’s vital to show the position of catheters and tubes accurately while still being able to see the lungs. In a pediatric setting, it‘s important that fine bone structure is reproduced in a high quality image. UNIQUE image processing allows for excellent visualization to enhance the physician‘s diagnositic possibilities.
The difference between a good and excellent image
UNIQUE harmonizes contrast levels, bringing detail to very dark and very bright regions. In the ICU it’s vital to show the position of catheters and tubes accurately while still being able to see the lungs. In a pediatric setting, it‘s important that fine bone structure is reproduced in a high quality image. UNIQUE image processing allows for excellent visualization to enhance the physician‘s diagnositic possibilities.
Advancing the quality of care
Advancing the quality of care
UNIQUE X-ray image processing software offers substantial benefits for all: less scheduling work for the radiographer, diagnostic confidence for the radiologists, X-ray dose management for the patient, and finally, more personalized care based on time saved through enhanced workflow.
UNIQUE’s parameters are the same across our portfolio of radiography systems and detectors, and quality X-ray images can be viewed and evaluated from any suitable monitor, offering flexibility.
Advancing the quality of care
UNIQUE X-ray image processing software offers substantial benefits for all: less scheduling work for the radiographer, diagnostic confidence for the radiologists, X-ray dose management for the patient, and finally, more personalized care based on time saved through enhanced workflow.
UNIQUE’s parameters are the same across our portfolio of radiography systems and detectors, and quality X-ray images can be viewed and evaluated from any suitable monitor, offering flexibility.
Advancing the quality of care
UNIQUE X-ray image processing software offers substantial benefits for all: less scheduling work for the radiographer, diagnostic confidence for the radiologists, X-ray dose management for the patient, and finally, more personalized care based on time saved through enhanced workflow.
UNIQUE’s parameters are the same across our portfolio of radiography systems and detectors, and quality X-ray images can be viewed and evaluated from any suitable monitor, offering flexibility.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.