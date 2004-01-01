Search terms

LoFlo EtCO2 sensors

Simple EtCO2: Connect and go with Alice.

A streamlined approach to capnography that connects to an Alice PSG system with a single USB connection.

Lo Flo offers a streamlined approach to capnography by using a single USB connection to Alice 6. The connection is digital, so no DC calibration is necessary. The LoFlo device can be moved easily from room to room to accommodate your patient’s study needs.

LoFlo is factory calibrated so there is no routine user calibration required. The accuracy rate will be verified using a calibrated flow meter every 12 months.

LoFlo is Small, convenient, and easy to use. It allows simultaneous monitoring of flow and CO2. it is whisper-quiet. LoFlo uses an innovative sample cell and filter that are integrated into the sampling line. This effectively eliminates contamination of the internal system.

