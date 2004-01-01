Enjoy easy access to DICOM-based multi-frame, review quality digital video files across your institution with IntelliSpace Cardiology Enterprise Viewer 1.1V6. Its thin-client design makes deployment simple.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiology Enterprise Viewer facilitates review of reference images and reports by attending physicians, referring cardiologists, general practitioners, and support staff. It promotes a collaborative environment and gives you access where and when you need it.
Enterprise-wide viewing supports collaboration
The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiology Enterprise Viewer facilitates review of reference images and reports by attending physicians, referring cardiologists, general practitioners, and support staff. It promotes a collaborative environment and gives you access where and when you need it.
Enterprise-wide viewing supports collaboration
The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiology Enterprise Viewer facilitates review of reference images and reports by attending physicians, referring cardiologists, general practitioners, and support staff. It promotes a collaborative environment and gives you access where and when you need it.
Advanced viewing
Advanced viewing to fit your clinical workflow
The viewer displays information including, synchronized bi-plane catheterization runs and stress-induced echocardiography studies in cardiac-specific viewing protocols such as side-by-side and quad-view, respectively. It can be employed in support of clinical consults and other types of care team collaboration.
Advanced viewing to fit your clinical workflow
The viewer displays information including, synchronized bi-plane catheterization runs and stress-induced echocardiography studies in cardiac-specific viewing protocols such as side-by-side and quad-view, respectively. It can be employed in support of clinical consults and other types of care team collaboration.
Advanced viewing to fit your clinical workflow
The viewer displays information including, synchronized bi-plane catheterization runs and stress-induced echocardiography studies in cardiac-specific viewing protocols such as side-by-side and quad-view, respectively. It can be employed in support of clinical consults and other types of care team collaboration.
Secure access
Secure access to variety of clinical studies
Simply login via your secure network connection and connect with IntelliSpace PACS Enterprise 4.4 to view finalized cardiovascular studies of several different types: interventional X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, computed radiography, and RF.
Secure access to variety of clinical studies
Simply login via your secure network connection and connect with IntelliSpace PACS Enterprise 4.4 to view finalized cardiovascular studies of several different types: interventional X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, computed radiography, and RF.
Secure access to variety of clinical studies
Simply login via your secure network connection and connect with IntelliSpace PACS Enterprise 4.4 to view finalized cardiovascular studies of several different types: interventional X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, computed radiography, and RF.
The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiology Enterprise Viewer facilitates review of reference images and reports by attending physicians, referring cardiologists, general practitioners, and support staff. It promotes a collaborative environment and gives you access where and when you need it.
Enterprise-wide viewing supports collaboration
The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiology Enterprise Viewer facilitates review of reference images and reports by attending physicians, referring cardiologists, general practitioners, and support staff. It promotes a collaborative environment and gives you access where and when you need it.
Enterprise-wide viewing supports collaboration
The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiology Enterprise Viewer facilitates review of reference images and reports by attending physicians, referring cardiologists, general practitioners, and support staff. It promotes a collaborative environment and gives you access where and when you need it.
Advanced viewing
Advanced viewing to fit your clinical workflow
The viewer displays information including, synchronized bi-plane catheterization runs and stress-induced echocardiography studies in cardiac-specific viewing protocols such as side-by-side and quad-view, respectively. It can be employed in support of clinical consults and other types of care team collaboration.
Advanced viewing to fit your clinical workflow
The viewer displays information including, synchronized bi-plane catheterization runs and stress-induced echocardiography studies in cardiac-specific viewing protocols such as side-by-side and quad-view, respectively. It can be employed in support of clinical consults and other types of care team collaboration.
Advanced viewing to fit your clinical workflow
The viewer displays information including, synchronized bi-plane catheterization runs and stress-induced echocardiography studies in cardiac-specific viewing protocols such as side-by-side and quad-view, respectively. It can be employed in support of clinical consults and other types of care team collaboration.
Secure access
Secure access to variety of clinical studies
Simply login via your secure network connection and connect with IntelliSpace PACS Enterprise 4.4 to view finalized cardiovascular studies of several different types: interventional X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, computed radiography, and RF.
Secure access to variety of clinical studies
Simply login via your secure network connection and connect with IntelliSpace PACS Enterprise 4.4 to view finalized cardiovascular studies of several different types: interventional X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, computed radiography, and RF.
Secure access to variety of clinical studies
Simply login via your secure network connection and connect with IntelliSpace PACS Enterprise 4.4 to view finalized cardiovascular studies of several different types: interventional X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, computed radiography, and RF.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.