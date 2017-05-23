Philips IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 will provide the first generation of "federated" capabilities, allowing hospitals and imaging centers to combine their individual data to create a comprehensive medical experience for the patient.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Federated systems
Federated systems aggregate historical patient data
A patient's historical images are often stored in the different hospitals and imaging centers where they were created. IntelliSpace PACS Federation allows you to share data between autonomous healthcare institutions and view patient images from all contributing institutions, regardless of where and when they were created.
Federated systems aggregate historical patient data
A patient's historical images are often stored in the different hospitals and imaging centers where they were created. IntelliSpace PACS Federation allows you to share data between autonomous healthcare institutions and view patient images from all contributing institutions, regardless of where and when they were created.
Federated systems aggregate historical patient data
A patient's historical images are often stored in the different hospitals and imaging centers where they were created. IntelliSpace PACS Federation allows you to share data between autonomous healthcare institutions and view patient images from all contributing institutions, regardless of where and when they were created.
PDQ profile
PDQ profile finds patients
The patient data query (PDQ) profile allows a user to submit a few elements of the patient demographics (i.e. name, DOB, sex), as part of the query, returning a list of patient data that is most likely a match.
PDQ profile finds patients
The patient data query (PDQ) profile allows a user to submit a few elements of the patient demographics (i.e. name, DOB, sex), as part of the query, returning a list of patient data that is most likely a match.
PDQ profile finds patients
The patient data query (PDQ) profile allows a user to submit a few elements of the patient demographics (i.e. name, DOB, sex), as part of the query, returning a list of patient data that is most likely a match.
Ready today
Ready today enables federation without IHE components
At Philips we realize that the current need for federated facilities might be outpacing the deployment of these new IHE elements. That's why Philips has built in components that enable federation, even in the absence of the IHE components.
Ready today enables federation without IHE components
At Philips we realize that the current need for federated facilities might be outpacing the deployment of these new IHE elements. That's why Philips has built in components that enable federation, even in the absence of the IHE components.
Ready today enables federation without IHE components
At Philips we realize that the current need for federated facilities might be outpacing the deployment of these new IHE elements. That's why Philips has built in components that enable federation, even in the absence of the IHE components.
PIX profile
PIX profile correlates patient data
The patient identifier cross-referencing (PIX) profile assumes there is some sort of patient identifier (ID) manager that keeps a table of all identifiers for the patient. A clinician can query the PIX manager using the patient ID and the data returned will be inclusive for that patient across the federated systems.
PIX profile correlates patient data
The patient identifier cross-referencing (PIX) profile assumes there is some sort of patient identifier (ID) manager that keeps a table of all identifiers for the patient. A clinician can query the PIX manager using the patient ID and the data returned will be inclusive for that patient across the federated systems.
PIX profile correlates patient data
The patient identifier cross-referencing (PIX) profile assumes there is some sort of patient identifier (ID) manager that keeps a table of all identifiers for the patient. A clinician can query the PIX manager using the patient ID and the data returned will be inclusive for that patient across the federated systems.
IHE elements
IHE elements enable communication
The "Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise" initiative introduces new information sharing standards to facilitate the level of communication needed to create a federated system. This makes it possible for IntelliSpace PACS Federation to grow in capabilities as more profiles are developed.
IHE elements enable communication
The "Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise" initiative introduces new information sharing standards to facilitate the level of communication needed to create a federated system. This makes it possible for IntelliSpace PACS Federation to grow in capabilities as more profiles are developed.
IHE elements enable communication
The "Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise" initiative introduces new information sharing standards to facilitate the level of communication needed to create a federated system. This makes it possible for IntelliSpace PACS Federation to grow in capabilities as more profiles are developed.
XDS profile
XDS profile finds out where patients have been
The cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) profile creates a cross-domain registry and a repository. Patient demographics are entered into a single holding area or registry. The registry allows for queries of the repository to find out where the patient has been and which locations hold exams. The repository is the holding area for the exams.
XDS profile finds out where patients have been
The cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) profile creates a cross-domain registry and a repository. Patient demographics are entered into a single holding area or registry. The registry allows for queries of the repository to find out where the patient has been and which locations hold exams. The repository is the holding area for the exams.
XDS profile finds out where patients have been
The cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) profile creates a cross-domain registry and a repository. Patient demographics are entered into a single holding area or registry. The registry allows for queries of the repository to find out where the patient has been and which locations hold exams. The repository is the holding area for the exams.
Federated systems aggregate historical patient data
A patient's historical images are often stored in the different hospitals and imaging centers where they were created. IntelliSpace PACS Federation allows you to share data between autonomous healthcare institutions and view patient images from all contributing institutions, regardless of where and when they were created.
Federated systems aggregate historical patient data
A patient's historical images are often stored in the different hospitals and imaging centers where they were created. IntelliSpace PACS Federation allows you to share data between autonomous healthcare institutions and view patient images from all contributing institutions, regardless of where and when they were created.
Federated systems aggregate historical patient data
A patient's historical images are often stored in the different hospitals and imaging centers where they were created. IntelliSpace PACS Federation allows you to share data between autonomous healthcare institutions and view patient images from all contributing institutions, regardless of where and when they were created.
PDQ profile
PDQ profile finds patients
The patient data query (PDQ) profile allows a user to submit a few elements of the patient demographics (i.e. name, DOB, sex), as part of the query, returning a list of patient data that is most likely a match.
PDQ profile finds patients
The patient data query (PDQ) profile allows a user to submit a few elements of the patient demographics (i.e. name, DOB, sex), as part of the query, returning a list of patient data that is most likely a match.
PDQ profile finds patients
The patient data query (PDQ) profile allows a user to submit a few elements of the patient demographics (i.e. name, DOB, sex), as part of the query, returning a list of patient data that is most likely a match.
Ready today
Ready today enables federation without IHE components
At Philips we realize that the current need for federated facilities might be outpacing the deployment of these new IHE elements. That's why Philips has built in components that enable federation, even in the absence of the IHE components.
Ready today enables federation without IHE components
At Philips we realize that the current need for federated facilities might be outpacing the deployment of these new IHE elements. That's why Philips has built in components that enable federation, even in the absence of the IHE components.
Ready today enables federation without IHE components
At Philips we realize that the current need for federated facilities might be outpacing the deployment of these new IHE elements. That's why Philips has built in components that enable federation, even in the absence of the IHE components.
PIX profile
PIX profile correlates patient data
The patient identifier cross-referencing (PIX) profile assumes there is some sort of patient identifier (ID) manager that keeps a table of all identifiers for the patient. A clinician can query the PIX manager using the patient ID and the data returned will be inclusive for that patient across the federated systems.
PIX profile correlates patient data
The patient identifier cross-referencing (PIX) profile assumes there is some sort of patient identifier (ID) manager that keeps a table of all identifiers for the patient. A clinician can query the PIX manager using the patient ID and the data returned will be inclusive for that patient across the federated systems.
PIX profile correlates patient data
The patient identifier cross-referencing (PIX) profile assumes there is some sort of patient identifier (ID) manager that keeps a table of all identifiers for the patient. A clinician can query the PIX manager using the patient ID and the data returned will be inclusive for that patient across the federated systems.
IHE elements
IHE elements enable communication
The "Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise" initiative introduces new information sharing standards to facilitate the level of communication needed to create a federated system. This makes it possible for IntelliSpace PACS Federation to grow in capabilities as more profiles are developed.
IHE elements enable communication
The "Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise" initiative introduces new information sharing standards to facilitate the level of communication needed to create a federated system. This makes it possible for IntelliSpace PACS Federation to grow in capabilities as more profiles are developed.
IHE elements enable communication
The "Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise" initiative introduces new information sharing standards to facilitate the level of communication needed to create a federated system. This makes it possible for IntelliSpace PACS Federation to grow in capabilities as more profiles are developed.
XDS profile
XDS profile finds out where patients have been
The cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) profile creates a cross-domain registry and a repository. Patient demographics are entered into a single holding area or registry. The registry allows for queries of the repository to find out where the patient has been and which locations hold exams. The repository is the holding area for the exams.
XDS profile finds out where patients have been
The cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) profile creates a cross-domain registry and a repository. Patient demographics are entered into a single holding area or registry. The registry allows for queries of the repository to find out where the patient has been and which locations hold exams. The repository is the holding area for the exams.
XDS profile finds out where patients have been
The cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) profile creates a cross-domain registry and a repository. Patient demographics are entered into a single holding area or registry. The registry allows for queries of the repository to find out where the patient has been and which locations hold exams. The repository is the holding area for the exams.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.