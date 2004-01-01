StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.