SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at table side
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at table side
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
