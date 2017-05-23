Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
View product
EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.
View product
The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.