Multi-Nuclei MR provides integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy for 3.0T for 31P, 23Na, 13C, 129Xe* and 19F* and is technically prepared for other nuclei. The integration includes a wide range of sequences (e.g. radial and very short TE possibilities) and preset procedures, automated reconstruction, image reviewing and processing analysis, and can be applied for use throughout the body.
*Caution: Investigational device for imaging with this nucleus. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Clinical imaging with this nucleus requires usage of a cleared drug. No FDA-cleared drugs are currently available for this nucleus.
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from RAPID biomedical enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from RAPID biomedical enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
