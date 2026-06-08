Alturion is intentionally designed for the realities of modern clinical practice—where volume is high, exam types vary, and users change shift to shift. Imaging capabilities, intelligent automation, and intuitive workflows work together to help support consistent performance. Built for shared services and fleet environments, Alturion helps reduce variability, support workflow efficiency, and enable standardization at scale.
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Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Koios
Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
nSIGHT Imaging
nSIGHT Imaging
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
nSIGHT Imaging
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
nSIGHT Imaging
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
PureWave transducer technology
PureWave transducer technology
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
PureWave transducer technology
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
PureWave transducer technology
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Auto Measure Abdomen
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Auto Measure Abdomen
Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Auto Measure Abdomen is an AI-powered tool that automatically identifies abdominal anatomy and organ borders to place calipers with minimal user input. This helps support more consistent measurements across users while reducing manual steps and streamlining exam workflows.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Philips 2D Auto Cine for effortless frame selection
Automatically captures and stores continuous image loops during scanning by recording real-time 2D imaging data. This helps streamline review by allowing users to scroll through captured frames and select relevant moments for documentation, while reducing the need for manual clip acquisition.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Elastography and Auto ElastQ
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Philips ultrasound platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. With Auto ElastQ,experience our next generation of liver health assessment. Auto ElastQ is designed to simplify user workflow with real-time, quantitative shear wave measurements.
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Quad Imaging
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Quad Imaging supports efficient, consistent AFI assessment by reducing manual steps and helping reduce variability. Designed to support workflow efficiency, it also helps reduce storage requirements across OB practices.
Koios
Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Koios
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Koios AI decision support, available with Philips ultrasound both on-cart and off-cart, enables clinicians to classify breast lesions and thyroid nodules. The integration with Koios Bi-RADs offers interpretation and assessment of the risk of malignancy in under 2 seconds, and also leverages Koios Ti-RADS software to support confident lesion classifications using over 350,000 pathology-proven cases.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Super Resolution MVI with Time of Arrival and Time to Peak
Enhances visualization of low‑velocity microvascular flow while providing temporal information such as Time of Arrival and Time to Peak. This supports more detailed assessment of flow patterns and helps enable consistent evaluation across users.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
CEUS can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the study of the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, as well as providing an alternative non-ionizing approach to the assessment of vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Next Gen Auto Scan
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
Continuously analyzes image quality in real time and automatically adjusts key imaging parameters during scanning. This helps reduce the need for manual adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability, supporting consistent image acquisition across users and exam types.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
Easy-to-use tools designed to extract challenging anatomical planes from 3D data sets. This advanced feature offers exceptional flexibility in plane acquisition, complemented by a comprehensive measurement package for precise quantification.
nSIGHT Imaging
nSIGHT Imaging
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
nSIGHT Imaging
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
nSIGHT Imaging
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
PureWave transducer technology
PureWave transducer technology
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
PureWave transducer technology
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
PureWave transducer technology
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
Utilizes advanced piezoelectric crystal material to support a wider frequency range, enabling penetration and resolution across a variety of exam types. This helps provide detailed imaging in both deep and superficial structures while supporting consistent image quality.
Auto Doppler
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
Automatically adjusts color and spectral Doppler settings based on anatomy and flow characteristics, helping reduce manual optimization and support consistent Doppler assessments across users.
MFI
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI)
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years.
Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems.
Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Service
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our service contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Available in select countries where no additional registration is required. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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