No matter what your strategic priorities or service needs, you can expect a great service experience, open communications, and a hands-on partnership with Philips. Benefit from our expertise and in-depth knowledge across the healthcare spectrum. Extend your reach through Philips and our established third-party networks.

You have access to our broad and stable network of almost 7,000 diversely skilled engineers worldwide. Your operations benefit from their decades of experience and know-how and the latest service innovations. Our technical experts also serve as trusted advisors to help you simplify operations and streamline workflow, so you have more time to focus on your patients.

When an issue occurs, we know you need fast answers to your questions. At Philips we are changing the way service is delivered to you with our new seven-day Customer Service solution. We’ve extended our technical helpdesk from Monday through Sunday so you get support when you need it. Seven-day support is available as standard to direct contract customers.*

*Availability depends per keymarket and per selected modality