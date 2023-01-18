Search terms

We work as trusted partners to our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey. Our solutions deliver optimized imaging service lines and enable enterprise imaging across sites, specialties and technologies to simplify medical image management, enable effective collaboration and enhance patient care.

We provide a scalable, modular architecture that integrates with existing systems to deliver data and tools across the enterprise – from radiology data reporting to enterprise-wide ingestion and archiving, to full patient and clinical data management. The platform allows enterprise-wide reading, distribution and archiving – with no need to switch between multiple workstations. It consolidates multiple specialty workstations into a single, multifunctional workspace that allows radiologists to enhance the quality of reporting.

Radiology is a series of defining moments

From the moment a patient is referred to Radiology to the time her clinical status is known, her care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision is essential. Every person involved plays a critical role in getting it right. And every contributor must be empowered with the right data, technology, and clinical insights to enable that patient’s pathway to precision diagnosis and therapy.

Our systems view of imaging

Philips takes a systems view of imaging. Our end-to-end solutions provide consistently high-quality imaging services to clinicians so they can deliver definitive diagnoses, purposeful treatment plans, and more predictable outcomes for patients.

Workflow management

Clinical repository

Diagnostics

Image sharing

    • "We like that Vue Motion is accessible through a lot of platforms that we have, whether they be platforms for voice, data, and image, virtual image platforms, thick client platforms, iPhones, androids, or iPads.”

       

      May 2021 | CEO/President

      "There are some really cool aspects of Vue Motion in terms of hyperlinks. With the system's reporting, we can embed hyperlinks and reports that take users directly to the image in question, and physicians like that ability.”

       

      Jan 2022 | VP/Other Executive

      "Staff members can access Vue Motion on a regular hospital PC or iPad, so they can have instant access to images without the hospital having to invest money in specialized workstations.” 

       

      Jun 2021 | Manager

    • "Vue Motion allows the patients to be taken care of effectively. And in turn, that drives revenue.”

       

      Sept 2021 | Analyst/Coordinator

      Customer success stories, white papers and articles

      imaging platform connecting disparate sites use case

      Are you looking for integrating medical imaging into a regional multisite environment?

      Learn how to successfully connect and integrate facilities across multiple locations to provide a unified source of accurate imaging data, accessible virtually anywhere with a well-defined scheduling.

      imaging platform data migration whitepaper

      Are you worried about data migrations?

      Most healthcare organizations will need to upgrade their departmental silos to enterprise imaging solutions to stay up to date with current best practices. Everyone involved in a migration project will likely face 10 fears.

      imaging platform consolidate data with enterprise repository pdf

      Consolidate data with Enterprise Repository

      Are you looking for consolidating all existing archives of clinical imaging data in a single repository? Learn how successfully integrate different technologies, sites, and archives, from the radiology department to across the enterprise. The Enterprise Repository contribute to an enterprise-level effort to consolidate clinical information for the foundation of your enterprise-wide Imaging Health Record.

      imaging platform engaging patients pdf

      Engaging patients

      Are you looking for differentiate services by giving patients direct, visual insight into their health status and treatment progress? Learn how closer patient collaboration leads to better care giving the patients a more active role in their own healthcare which includes the ability to view, manage and share their diagnostic images and exam reports.

      imaging platform engaging patients pdf

      Streamline imaging workflows and automate clinical insights

      Are you looking for consolidating different workflows in a single workspace to enable advanced analysis and quantifications in a way that allows seamless reading, collaboration, reporting and sharing of results without hindering workflow productivity? Learn how with the right information available at the right time, all the stakeholders are empowered in their decision-making ensuring high level of quality to optimize outcomes

      imaging platform engaging patients pdf

      Enable greater productivity by orchestrating radiologist workflow

      Are you looking for indexing multiple archives stored on disparate servers to automatically deliver the most urgent studies to the most qualified available radiologists? Learn how having all relevant patient information and studies in one view at the right radiologist fingertips can ensure a streamlined experience as well as improved patient outcomes.

      Our portfolio extensions

      advanced visualization icon

      Advanced visualization

      cardiology informatics icon

      Cardiology informatics

      enterprise imaging icon

      Enterprise imaging

      precision medicine icon

      Precision medicine

