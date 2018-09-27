Search terms

Save stories
Singen header

Stories of success from real survivors

Contact us

In the conversation about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), it's easy to get lost in discussions about defibrillation or features like QuickShock. You begin to think of an AED as a box of electrical features and a heart as an organ separate from a person.

 

But SCA isn't just about hearts and AEDs aren't just about boxes. They are about people, real people. The AED conversation is a human one about individuals like yourself, who can save a life or be saved.

 

On this page, we recognize the people impacted by AEDs. We applaud the ones who used an AED and celebrate the ones who were saved. We remember that AEDs are really about helping each other when we need it most.

Philips AED helping to save people

Learn about AEDs

Read more
Philips AED helping to save people

Why Philips

Read more
Philips AED helping to save people

Save Stories

Read more

How one man’s sudden cardiac arrest was intercepted under the Friday night lights

AED Mondovi Save

Every Friday, during the high school football season, you can find Bob and Elaine seated in row 8 on the 50-yard line watching their grandson play football. Friday, September 3, 2021, was no different, until Bob suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Read more

AED gives Australian woman a new lease on life in the New Year

AED Australia Save

A Regional Manager of Royal Life Saving never expected to have to use an AED when she decided on a whim to take the HeartStart FRx home over the holidays.

Read more

Fitness fanatic saves a life at a sports club and gets the ultimate workout

AED Mumbai Save

A lunchtime badminton game ended in a cardiac emergency at a Mumbai, India sports club.

Read more

Once a first-responder;  always a first-responder

AED Arizona Save

How a retired firefighter-paramedic saved a life in the middle of nowhere.

Read more

The International School of Stavanger (ISS)

Stavanger image

The International School of Stavanger (ISS) is located in Southwest Norway, and, at first glance, appears much like any other educational institution. But, that’s where the similarities end. 

Read more

Teamwork and quick thinking: A Christmas miracle at Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain

To make the most out of having to work on Christmas Day 2017, Kory Abercrombie – a 31-year-old firefighter paramedic for Bainbridge Island Fire Department – dressed as Santa Claus.

 

Then, he heard a call for help come over his radio, indicating that a man was slumped over and unconscious on the chairlift.

Read more

Bootcampers work as a team

Evergreen Valley High School

Evergreen Valley High School, San Jose, California Wednesday, October 4, 2016 started like any other day for Subramaniam Sundar. As this 61-year-old Indian born husband and father of two drove from his home in San Jose, CA to his morning boot-camp class, he thought of nothing more than getting in a little early morning exercise before he started his workday.

Read more

Where are they now?

AED machines

As we mark the 20th anniversary of Philips AEDS, we checked in with five SCA survivors to learn what they are up to now. Thanks to the availability of AEDs and the quick thinking of “everyday heroes” putting those AEDs and CPR to work, these individuals lived to experience hundreds more sunrises, time with family and friends, and the courage to share their experiences in order to help others.

Read their stories

Quick response saves Joe’s life

This is how AED containers look

Joe Moscato, a technical writer with Philips, was a fit guy. His regular routine was a two hour workout in the company gym.

 

He had just finished working out when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). His heart had an electrical malfunction and he needed a normal heart rhythm to be restarted immediately.

Read more

Julia needed more than just CPR

Happy couple

Recovering from what she believed was a bad case of the flu, Julia Sims, a Greensboro, North Carolina resident, sat up in bed and assured her husband that she would be fine. She even insisted that he keep his standing golf game.

 

“I turned to put my shoes in the closet,” said Jeff Sims, Julia’s husband. “When I turned back around, Julia was sitting in the bed with her head down. I walked over and gently raised her head. That’s when I knew something was terribly wrong."

Read more
Watch video

A fast acting friend saved Lindsay’s life

Saving lifes by acting fast

One spring morning in April, Lindsay Hayden, age 19, collapsed in her classroom with her heart beating 220 times per minute—two or three times the normal rate.

 

She was in grave danger.

Read more

A poolside crisis with a very happy ending

Poolside crisis averted

Matt McKenna was an athletic 15 year old. He had just returned from an intensive lacrosse summer camp and was doing flips off a diving board when his mother, Wendy, noticed something was wrong.

 

Matt was on his knees, doubled over with his head almost touching the ground. When Wendy ran over to him and started shaking him, he didn’t respond. He was blue because he wasn’t getting any oxygen.

Read more

Learn more about AED products and solutions

  •  
    HeartStart HS1

    HeartStart HS1

    Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is ready to act and virtually ready to go. It allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. The HS1 AED provides practically real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands from pad placement to performing CPR. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

    M5066A
    View product
  •  
    HeartStart FRx

    HeartStart FRx

    The Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while treating a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Rugged, lightweight and reliable, it can withstand rough handling and extreme temperatures. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart FRx is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

    861304
    View product
  •  
    HeartStart FR3

    HeartStart FR3  

    The HeartStart FR3 is Philips best professional-grade AED with advanced features for the professional responder.

    861388
    View product
AED Hub support icon

Support

Find information on user manuals,

product training, warranties and more.

View support

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.