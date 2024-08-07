Search terms

EN
UK

Ultrasound

Ultrasound Services

Contact us
Find support

Maximize your investment with Philips Ultrasound Services

Higher patient loads, staffing shortages and increasing operational complexity due to additional care settings mean that you need technology to not only keep up with you, but to help you advance. Philips Ultrasound Services provide the operational intelligence that allows you to unlock the full potential of your people, your technology and your organization so that you can focus on what matters: providing excellent patient care.

Ultrasound services infographic

Ultrasound services

We’re with you at every step

Philips Ultrasound Services are there for you throughout your imaging system’s lifetime, from planning to replacement, helping you get the most value from your ultrasound investment. Download our Services overview brochure to learn more.

Download

Featured products in Philips Ultrasound Services

  •  
    For Ultrasound Systems

    For Ultrasound Systems  

    Philips Ultrasound has long been recognized for excellence in overall performance and customer satisfaction. Partly through our innovative RightFit Service Agreements for ultrasound systems that let you focus on patient care.*

    NOCTN21
    View product
  •  
    Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound

    Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound  

    Collaboration Live is the first integrated telemedicine tool with diagnostic quality*. Securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device* allowing you to extend your team without expanding it. Give care team members access to on-demand experts for real-time remote clinical diagnosis with remote system control, decision support on complex exams and training on care protocols*.

    795038
    View product
  • 0
FSE at system

Advance with smart investments in platform evolution with Technology Maximizer

Today’s versatile, sustainable and future-ready platforms deliver more value now and in the future through smart upgradeability design. Progress to a modern, modular design that allows for continuous innovation, enhanced reliability and low total cost of ownership.

Maintain high-quality performance over the long term through regular and ongoing updates and improvements. Enhance or expand your clinical capabilities and workflow efficiency and adopt new ways of working through added functionality, extending the lifetime of your equipment.

Read more
Envision the future

Envision the future of maintenance ... today

Future-forward, tailor-made service agreements to keep your equipment up and running We work with your teams when you need us to keep your systems running smoothly, and we partner with you for your ongoing success, including flexible RightFit service agreements and advanced image management.

Learn more
Person training physicians

Training designed for your success

Our comprehensive technical training and clinical education is designed to support clinical excellence, maximize use of advanced system features and capabilities, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, streamline workflow and productivity and foster professional growth and teamwork. Philips Academy provides world-class technical training for biomedical in-house engineering teams that focuses on real-world system maintenance using live systems and conducted by industry-leading instructors.

Read more
Department head analyzing utilization

Ultrasound fleet management tailored for you

Designed for organizations with large ultrasound fleets and considerable in-house expertise, Philips Ultrasound Fleet Management provides flexibility to build your customized plan with the right combination of access to Philips tools and expertise, parts and transducer options that support clinical efficiency, opportunities to build your staff’s skills and equipment standardization that enables you to manage your ultrasound fleet more effectively. Plus, you can be confident that your tailored plan is backed by a team that understands your Philips systems.

Download the brochure to learn more

Enabling technologies

Tele ultrasound

Philips Tele-ultrasound

Give patients access to your team’s full expertise, regardless of location. Learn more.

Click here to learn more

Stories and Inspiration

University of Chicago Medicine

Keeping equipment up-to-date at University of Chicago Medicine

Discover how University of Chicago Medicine is keeping their equipment up-to-date and clinically advanced

Click here to learn more

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

*Not all Ultrasound Services available in all areas. Please check with your local sales representative for local availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ