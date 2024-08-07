Ultrasound services

Philips Ultrasound has long been recognized for excellence in overall performance and customer satisfaction. Partly through our innovative RightFit Service Agreements for ultrasound systems that let you focus on patient care.*
Collaboration Live is the first integrated telemedicine tool with diagnostic quality*. Securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device* allowing you to extend your team without expanding it. Give care team members access to on-demand experts for real-time remote clinical diagnosis with remote system control, decision support on complex exams and training on care protocols*.
Today’s versatile, sustainable and future-ready platforms deliver more value now and in the future through smart upgradeability design. Progress to a modern, modular design that allows for continuous innovation, enhanced reliability and low total cost of ownership.
Maintain high-quality performance over the long term through regular and ongoing updates and improvements. Enhance or expand your clinical capabilities and workflow efficiency and adopt new ways of working through added functionality, extending the lifetime of your equipment.
Future-forward, tailor-made service agreements to keep your equipment up and running We work with your teams when you need us to keep your systems running smoothly, and we partner with you for your ongoing success, including flexible RightFit service agreements and advanced image management.
Our comprehensive technical training and clinical education is designed to support clinical excellence, maximize use of advanced system features and capabilities, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, streamline workflow and productivity and foster professional growth and teamwork. Philips Academy provides world-class technical training for biomedical in-house engineering teams that focuses on real-world system maintenance using live systems and conducted by industry-leading instructors.
Designed for organizations with large ultrasound fleets and considerable in-house expertise, Philips Ultrasound Fleet Management provides flexibility to build your customized plan with the right combination of access to Philips tools and expertise, parts and transducer options that support clinical efficiency, opportunities to build your staff’s skills and equipment standardization that enables you to manage your ultrasound fleet more effectively. Plus, you can be confident that your tailored plan is backed by a team that understands your Philips systems.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
*Not all Ultrasound Services available in all areas. Please check with your local sales representative for local availability.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?