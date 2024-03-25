Diagnostic confidence, earlier and easier: Philips solutions are designed to bring peace of mind to patients by providing more information earlier in a pregnancy while making it easier for clinicians to make a confident diagnosis. Made for you: Powerful, ergonomic tools to deliver high-quality images while streamlining processes and reducing scan times, allowing physicians to keep focus where they need, on their patients. Your partner today and tomorrow: Philips has a 30-year history of partnering with physicians to provide high-quality care across the health continuum.
Diagnostic confidence, earlier and easier: Philips solutions are designed to bring peace of mind to patients by providing more information earlier in a pregnancy while making it easier for clinicians to make a confident diagnosis.
Made for you: Powerful, ergonomic tools to deliver high-quality images while streamlining processes and reducing scan times, allowing physicians to keep focus where they need, on their patients.
Your partner today and tomorrow: Philips has a 30-year history of partnering with physicians to provide high-quality care across the health continuum.
Complete the form and someone will get back to you.
Philips ultrasound introduces EPIQ Elite for Ob/Gyn as a new class of premium ultrasound for obstetrics and gynecology that meets the needs of today’s most demanding practices through:
Affiniti. It understands your everyday.
Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You want the latest technology that needs to be out of the box usable. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to the critical features to produce the results you need. All in an ergonomic design, to let you work with less reach and fewer steps.
Compact 5000 series
It’s compact without compromise.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in obstetrics and gynecology, the Compact 5000 series offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.
Learn how the Philips GYN solution helps clinicians provide a confident and accurate diagnosis.
In this video, Dr. Michael Ruma, of Perinatal Associates, New Mexico, explores the use of Philips aBiometry Assist and tilt feature for Ob/Gyn exams.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips TrueVue Pro, TouchVue, MPR Touch, Touch Sculpt, Touch Erase, Touch Zoom and aReveal for OB/GYN exams.
In this video, Dr. Michael Ruma, of Perinatal Associates, New Mexico, explores the use of the Philips eL18-4 ultra broadband transducer and Philips MicroFlow Imaging for Ob/Gyn exams.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents FlexVue and RexVue Volume, Philips advanced 3D evaluation tools. FlexVue and Flexvue Volume allows for easy visualization of technically difficult anatomical views from 3D volumes that are essential for diagnosis of OB/GYN pathology
In this video, Prof. Karim D. Kalache, Division Chief of Maternal Fetal Medcine, Sidra Medical and Research Centre, Senior Consultant, Hammad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar, provides insight on scanning the technical patient using Philips equipment in this crucial type of exam.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips 24 inch high definition monitor and Philips MaxVue enhance image screen format.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents the Philips V9-2 ultrasound 3D transducer. The V9-2 is Philips ultrasound first Purewave 3D mechanical transducer for OB/GYN that offers superb image quality and advanced ergonomic design. The V9-2 excels in 2D, 3D, 4D imaging for 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester OB exams.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips MFI HD on fetal applications with the eL18-4 and C5-1 transducers.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents FlexVue and Orthogonal View, Philips advanced 3D evaluation tools on clinical cases for OB and GYN.
This video will give you perspective into fetal infections, congenital heart disease and placenta accreta. The presentations were held at our ISUOG 2021 Satellite Symposium.
In this video Professor DeVore gives an overview on how the technology works and the information it provides to the physician.
In this video Professor DeVore provides insight into the clinical details and importance that speckle tracking analysis provides.
Pairing the new V9-2 transducer with the EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound system offers next-level Ob/Gyn imaging:
Pairing the new V9-2 transducer with the EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound system offers next-level Ob/Gyn imaging:
With a complete family of PureWave transducers, your most difficult diagnoses are now easier. Providing a solution to imaging the technically difficult patient was the driving force behind the development of Philips PureWave transducer technology. PureWave transducers deliver extraordinary levels of detail and contrast resolution, and allow for improved penetration at higher frequencies – even on technically difficult patients.
With a complete family of PureWave transducers, your most difficult diagnoses are now easier. Providing a solution to imaging the technically difficult patient was the driving force behind the development of Philips PureWave transducer technology. PureWave transducers deliver extraordinary levels of detail and contrast resolution, and allow for improved penetration at higher frequencies – even on technically difficult patients.
The Philips eL18-4 PureWave transducer provides superb 2D detail resolution along with the penetration needed for diagnostic confidence in first and second trimester obstetrical examinations. The combination of superb detail resolution and penetration is made possible by the transducer’s advanced PureWave crystal technology with fine-elevation focusing capability.
MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) on the eL18-4, is a proprietary imaging mode designed to detect low volume, low velocity blood flow found in fetal, placental, uterine and ovarian vasculature. MicroFlow Imaging overcomes many of the technical barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques. New 2D image subtraction, 2D blending and side-by-side display options offer excellent visualization versatility.
The Philips eL18-4 PureWave transducer provides superb 2D detail resolution along with the penetration needed for diagnostic confidence in first and second trimester obstetrical examinations. The combination of superb detail resolution and penetration is made possible by the transducer’s advanced PureWave crystal technology with fine-elevation focusing capability.
We have multiple feature and enhancements that improve workflow, a few of which are aBiometry Assist, Smart Exams and aReveal. Virtually every obstetrical ultrasound examination includes standardized measurements of fetal structures to assess fetal age and growth trends. Philips aBiometry AssistA.I. uses anatomical intelligence technology to automatically preplace measurement cursors on selected anatomical structures for measurement (HC, BPD,OFD, AC and FL). User approved measurements are automatically sent to the report. The automated process reduces key stroke and saves time. aBiometry Assist can be incorporated in to Smart Exam system guided protocols to provide even more workflow benefit. SmartExam protocols is a system-guided feature which facilitate exams with an onscreen menu that guides you through required views by exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.These protocols have been clinically proven to reduce exam time by up to 50%* by reducing keystrokes and alerting the user to any missed views. It is fast and easy to customize, providing consistent annotation, automatic mode switching, and missed view alerts to streamline exams. aRevealA.I. is an advanced feature of Philips AIUS that automatically removes extraneous 3D information to quickly and easily reveal the 3D fetal face. Avoid having to perform time consuming manual editing of the 3D fetal face data set. AIUS looks at a patient’s ultrasound data and applies adaptive systems intelligence using 3D anatomical models to create easier and more reproducible results. *Drose J. Saving time while increasing revenue. University of Colorado Hospital. April 2007.
We have multiple feature and enhancements that improve workflow, a few of which are aBiometry Assist, Smart Exams and aReveal.
Virtually every obstetrical ultrasound examination includes standardized measurements of fetal structures to assess fetal age and growth trends. Philips aBiometry AssistA.I. uses anatomical intelligence technology to automatically preplace measurement cursors on selected anatomical structures for measurement (HC, BPD,OFD, AC and FL). User approved measurements are automatically sent to the report. The automated process reduces key stroke and saves time. aBiometry Assist can be incorporated in to Smart Exam system guided protocols to provide even more workflow benefit.
SmartExam protocols is a system-guided feature which facilitate exams with an onscreen menu that guides you through required views by exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.These protocols have been clinically proven to reduce exam time by up to 50%* by reducing keystrokes and alerting the user to any missed views. It is fast and easy to customize, providing consistent annotation, automatic mode switching, and missed view alerts to streamline exams.
aRevealA.I. is an advanced feature of Philips AIUS that automatically removes extraneous 3D information to quickly and easily reveal the 3D fetal face. Avoid having to perform time consuming manual editing of the 3D fetal face data set. AIUS looks at a patient’s ultrasound data and applies adaptive systems intelligence using 3D anatomical models to create easier and more reproducible results.
*Drose J. Saving time while increasing revenue. University of Colorado Hospital. April 2007.
TrueVue with its virtual light source gives fetal anatomy a “lifelike appearance”, providing the OB/GYN and mother with realistic images of the fetus. This “Realistic quality” may facilitate diagnostic communication between the physician and patient about the condition of the pregnancy and may promote maternal fetal bonding.
TrueVue with its virtual light source gives fetal anatomy a “lifelike appearance”, providing the OB/GYN and mother with realistic images of the fetus. This “Realistic quality” may facilitate diagnostic communication between the physician and patient about the condition of the pregnancy and may promote maternal fetal bonding.
We have several workflow enhancements such as TouchVue, MPR Touch, FlexVue and aReveal to make 3D workflow more intuitive and easier to use with the goal of facilitating adoption of this valuable clinical tool. Working together, Philips TouchVue and MPR Touch are easier, more intuitive methods of 3D workflow than offered traditionally. Just using simple finger gestures on the systems touch panel, the user can easily control 3D volume rotation in all axes and size and position MPR parameters in all views. Users need the ability to quickly visualize the desired planes of section within large 3D volumes. FlexVue is a highly versatile tool that allows for easy visualization of technically difficult anatomical views from 3D volumes that are essential for diagnosis of OB/GYN pathology. FlexVue displays structures in their entirely in a projected planar view. Unlike traditional editing 3D tools, even when structures are curved, such as the fetal spine and uterus in GYN, they can be easily visualized with FlexVue in their entirety in wide variety of orthogonal planes. aRevealA.I. is an advanced feature of Philips AIUS that automatically removes extraneous 3D information to quickly and easily reveal the 3D fetal face. Avoid having to perform manual editing of the 3D fetal face data set.
We have several workflow enhancements such as TouchVue, MPR Touch, FlexVue and aReveal to make 3D workflow more intuitive and easier to use with the goal of facilitating adoption of this valuable clinical tool.
Working together, Philips TouchVue and MPR Touch are easier, more intuitive methods of 3D workflow than offered traditionally. Just using simple finger gestures on the systems touch panel, the user can easily control 3D volume rotation in all axes and size and position MPR parameters in all views.
Users need the ability to quickly visualize the desired planes of section within large 3D volumes. FlexVue is a highly versatile tool that allows for easy visualization of technically difficult anatomical views from 3D volumes that are essential for diagnosis of OB/GYN pathology. FlexVue displays structures in their entirely in a projected planar view. Unlike traditional editing 3D tools, even when structures are curved, such as the fetal spine and uterus in GYN, they can be easily visualized with FlexVue in their entirety in wide variety of orthogonal planes.
aRevealA.I. is an advanced feature of Philips AIUS that automatically removes extraneous 3D information to quickly and easily reveal the 3D fetal face. Avoid having to perform manual editing of the 3D fetal face data set.
The V9-2 transducer uses the power of PureWave crystal technology to provide premium image quality. The ergonomic form factor and lightest weight of any major manufacture, makes for a transducer that is intended to be used all day without fatigue. Thus avoid the time consuming task of switching of transducers to complete the full OB examination. With its exceptional image quality in 2D, 3D/4D, Color and MFI and outstanding ergonomics, the V9-2 provides a one transducer solution for 2D and 3D users are demanding.
The V9-2 transducer uses the power of PureWave crystal technology to provide premium image quality. The ergonomic form factor and lightest weight of any major manufacture, makes for a transducer that is intended to be used all day without fatigue. Thus avoid the time consuming task of switching of transducers to complete the full OB examination. With its exceptional image quality in 2D, 3D/4D, Color and MFI and outstanding ergonomics, the V9-2 provides a one transducer solution for 2D and 3D users are demanding.
Philips has long history of providing excellent product reliability and service. Note Philips has been ranked #1 in service for 26 years in North America*. Philips OmniSphere delivers the information you need to help manage your department, maximize your resources, and improve workflow. A server-client based solution, OmniSphere provides an ecosystem of tools, applications, and solutions to help you to increase business efficiency and optimize operations. OmniSphere offers a familiar, harmonized, and consistent data access point that provides the information you want, wherever and whenever you want it. Maximizer secures all your Philips imaging equipment with the same technology release level, reducing maintenance complexity and simplifying lifecycle management across hospital departments. So you’ll have the peace of mind of knowing you’ll always be first to take advantage of technology innovations, and can enhance patient care with imaging equipment that is up to date.
Philips has long history of providing excellent product reliability and service. Note Philips has been ranked #1 in service for 26 years in North America*.
Philips OmniSphere delivers the information you need to help manage your department, maximize your resources, and improve workflow. A server-client based solution, OmniSphere provides an ecosystem of tools, applications, and solutions to help you to increase business efficiency and optimize operations. OmniSphere offers a familiar, harmonized, and consistent data access point that provides the information you want, wherever and whenever you want it.
Maximizer secures all your Philips imaging equipment with the same technology release level, reducing maintenance complexity and simplifying lifecycle management across hospital departments. So you’ll have the peace of mind of knowing you’ll always be first to take advantage of technology innovations, and can enhance patient care with imaging equipment that is up to date.
The Philips eL18-4 PureWave transducer provides superb 2D detail resolution along with the penetration needed for diagnostic confidence in first and second trimester obstetrical examinations. The combination of superb detail resolution and penetration is made possible by the transducer’s advanced PureWave crystal technology with fine-elevation focusing capability. MFI on the eL18-4, is a proprietary imaging mode designed to detect low volume, low velocity blood flow found in fetal, placental, uterine and ovarian vasculature. MicroFlow Imaging overcomes many of the technical barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques. New 2D image subtraction, 2D blending and side-by-side display options offer excellent visualization versatility.
The Philips eL18-4 PureWave transducer provides superb 2D detail resolution along with the penetration needed for diagnostic confidence in first and second trimester obstetrical examinations. The combination of superb detail resolution and penetration is made possible by the transducer’s advanced PureWave crystal technology with fine-elevation focusing capability. MFI on the eL18-4, is a proprietary imaging mode designed to detect low volume, low velocity blood flow found in fetal, placental, uterine and ovarian vasculature. MicroFlow Imaging overcomes many of the technical barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques. New 2D image subtraction, 2D blending and side-by-side display options offer excellent visualization versatility.
Philips provide an integrated solution for DICOM MPPS, DICOM work list, Structured reporting, integration in to open source PAC, HIS/HRS systems. In North America, Philips has partnership with MIET Healthcare, Inc. to offer a complete communication and workflow solution for Philips Ultrasound customers in the United States. With this new solution, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems and quantification tools will be fully integrated with MIET Healthcare’s flexible, cloud-based software application for viewing images offline, generating and creating reports, and archiving OB/GYN ultrasound images and data.
Philips provide an integrated solution for DICOM MPPS, DICOM work list, Structured reporting, integration in to open source PAC, HIS/HRS systems. In North America, Philips has partnership with MIET Healthcare, Inc. to offer a complete communication and workflow solution for Philips Ultrasound customers in the United States. With this new solution, Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems and quantification tools will be fully integrated with MIET Healthcare’s flexible, cloud-based software application for viewing images offline, generating and creating reports, and archiving OB/GYN ultrasound images and data.
Philips Clinical education is designed around you. Our comprehensive education is designed to support clinical excellence, maximize use of advanced system features and capabilities, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, optimize workflow and staff productivity, and foster professional growth and teamwork - ultimately, to deliver the best healthcare experiences for your patients. We offer training at customer sites, our 3 main high-tech training facilities, online, and at 30 other Philips locations as well as third party institutes - when and where you need it, flexible and convenient.
Philips Clinical education is designed around you. Our comprehensive education is designed to support clinical excellence, maximize use of advanced system features and capabilities, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, optimize workflow and staff productivity, and foster professional growth and teamwork - ultimately, to deliver the best healthcare experiences for your patients.
We offer training at customer sites, our 3 main high-tech training facilities, online, and at 30 other Philips locations as well as third party institutes - when and where you need it, flexible and convenient.
*Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?