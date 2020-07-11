Innovative image enhancement technology designed to increase the clarity of adult erect chest radiographs by suppressing bones on digital images.
A grid-less workflow with SkyFlow Plus.
Innovative image enhancement technology designed to increase the clarity of adult erect chest radiographs by suppressing bones on digital images.
*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for this clinical package. **ClearRead Bone Suppression by Riverain Technologies ***Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips' development environment.
*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for this clinical package.
**ClearRead Bone Suppression by Riverain Technologies
***Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips’ development environment.
