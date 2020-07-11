Search terms

Our pediatric package gives you better control over pediatric dose and streamlines your processes when examining children. Included is the Philips innovative live camera package, the small SkyPlate detector, SkyFlow Plus and the Clinical QC package.

 To reduce stress and to help children feel less intimidated, Philips recommends adding the optional Ambient Experience environment.

Highlights of the package*

Grid-less imaging

SkyFlow plus

SkyFlow Plus

 

  • Improves image contrast
  • Saves an average of 34 seconds per chest exam vs. grid workflow**
  • Allows for fewer retakes caused by grid misalignment
  • Supports X-ray dose management
  • Fully automatic, patient adaptive, works without special attention

Grid-less imaging

Skyplate detector

Small SkyPlate detector

 

  • The small SkyPlate supports ergonomic procedures when doing shoulder, skull and extremity views 
  • Detector size 24 cm x 30 cm (approx. 10" x 12")
  • Lightweight detector for convenient pediatric imaging
    •

Excellent images

UNIQUE 2 image processing

UNIQUE 2 image processing

  • Reduced noise and artifacts
  • Second generation of image processing
  • Consistent image impression
  • Harmonized contrast
  • Enhanced details

Precise collimation

Live camera

Live Camera Package

 

Detect patient movement and incorrect collimation early with

  • Bird’s eye view
  • Live images at the

         - Eleva Tube Head

         - Eleva workspot

*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any upgrade package.

**Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips’ development environment.

Learn more

Learn more

