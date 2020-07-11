Pediatric package

Detect patient movement and incorrect collimation early with - Eleva Tube Head - Eleva workspot
Detect patient movement and incorrect collimation early with
- Eleva Tube Head
- Eleva workspot
*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any upgrade package. **Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips’ development environment.
*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any upgrade package.
**Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips’ development environment.
Detect patient movement and incorrect collimation early with - Eleva Tube Head - Eleva workspot
Detect patient movement and incorrect collimation early with
- Eleva Tube Head
- Eleva workspot
*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any upgrade package. **Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips’ development environment.
*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any upgrade package.
**Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips’ development environment.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.